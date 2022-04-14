Meghan Markle Allegedly Living ‘Life Without Harry,’ Sleeping In Different Houses, Suspicious Insider Claims

Is Meghan Markle living a life totally separate from Prince Harry? One tabloid claims Harry’s recent absences are no problem for the Duchess of Sussex who apparently enjoys time away from her husband. Here’s what we know about Harry and Markle’s “separate lives.”

Meghan Markle Living A ‘Life Without Harry’?

This week, Life & Style‘s cover story reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer joined at the hip as they used to be. “The honeymoon phase is over,” an insider dishes. “Harry has gone from being holed up in Montecito with Meghan to suddenly doing his own thing. He isn’t home much anymore and sometimes vanishes for days.” But that’s no bother for Markle. “She’s a very independent woman, so she likes him being out of the house, to be honest,” the tipster whispers. “They both need space.”

And it’s a good thing Harry and Markle have gotten a reprieve from one another. Sources say quarantine almost did the couple in after constant fights about Harry’s friends and Markle’s spending habits. But even more stressful for the couple is the matter of their royal relatives. “She and Harry continue to get into massive disagreements about his family,” the snitch spills. But at the end of the day, the one area the Sussexes are always in agreement on is their children.

“Archie and Lili come first,” the insider remarks. “And if nothing else, they’re trying to stay strong for the kids.” And sources say Markle hasn’t been attending events with her husband because she doesn’t want to face the public until all is well in their marriage. “Everyone is hoping that Harry and Meghan are just taking some time to reevaluate and find themselves,” the tipster concludes.

Markle ‘In Hiding’ Over Struggling Marriage?

This report is a bit hard to follow, but we’re going to break it down. First off, the outlet claims that Meghan Markle likes her alone time. We don’t really see an issue with that, and it wouldn’t immediately draw our concern for a married couple. But then, the magazine claims Harry and Markle are constantly fighting over a number of inconsequential matters. Of course, we’re comfortable disregarding this claim since we found absolutely zero evidence to back it up.

And finally, the magazine alleges Markle is planning to stay “in hiding” until she and Harry work on their issues. But, if that were true, we would have some good news for the tabloid. After going quite a while without making any public appearances, it was recently revealed that Markle will in fact be joining her husband for the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands this month. So, according to the tabloid’s logic, it looks like all is well again for the Sussexes.

But, of course, we don’t actually believe they were ever struggling in the first place. Since leaving their royal duties, the Sussexes have put on a united front on just about every matter they’ve addressed. And we definitely aren’t buying the idea that they barely made it through quarantine. The tabloid seems to brush right over the fact that Harry and Markle literally had another baby together during the pandemic. Overall, this just looks like yet another story about Harry and Meghan’s marriage that sounds the alarm for the relationship because Harry did some traveling without his wife.

The Outlet On The Sussexes

Life & Style has been less than reliable in the past wherever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are concerned. Last autumn, the outlet claimed Harry and Markle were on the outs after a series of “huge fights.” But after a little bit of investigating, we found that all was well for the Sussexes. Then the magazine reported Markle was controlling Harry’s bank accounts. And more recently, the publication alleged Markle was cruelly ignoring the queen’s pleas for Harry to visit the UK one last time. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t an expert when it comes to the Sussexes.

