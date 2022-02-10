Meghan Markle Allegedly Pushed Prince Harry To End Friendship With Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice, Royal Gossip Claims

Is Meghan Markle cutting Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie out of her social circle? One tabloid claims the duchess told Prince Harry to stop talking to his cousins. Here’s the latest gossip about the Sussexes’ friendship with the York sisters.

Meghan Markle ‘Freezes Out’ Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice?

The latest edition of Woman’s Day reports Meghan Markle doesn’t want anything to do with her cousins-in-law, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. While Prince Harry has always been close with the princesses, Markle fears getting caught up in their father’s latest scandal. “Harry and Eugenie have always been thick as thieves, and he was close with Beatrice growing up as well,” an insider dishes. “They always had a great time together, well into adulthood — until the past few weeks.”

Apparently, as soon as Markle heard that Prince Andrew would appear in court to face allegations of sexually abusing one of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking victims, she cut off all communications with the disgraced prince’s daughters. “Ever since Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace, though, the Sussexes aren’t picking up Eugenie’s calls, and their texts to the Yorks are devoid of their usual warmth,” the snitch whispers.

And Eugenie is hurt by Markle’s coldness. “Whatever her dad’s involved in, it’s not her fault, and she figured her friendship with the Sussexes would be strong enough to withstand that,” the tipster confides. “After all, her and Bea kept all their secrets, and hers has been the lone voice siding with them as they fell out with the family. She even lets Harry isolate at her house whenever he’s home, so this is a massive slap in the face to Eugenie, especially.”

York Sisters Getting The ‘Cold Shoulder’?

While we have no idea how close the Sussexes have stayed to the York sisters since moving to the United States, we have no reason to believe that their friendship has soured. First off, while the tabloid does admit that Eugenie was close to the Sussexes when they first started dating, it failed to properly explain how close she was to Markle. In fact, Eugenie was the one that introduced Markle and Harry, having known them both long before they knew each other. Eugenie is even raising her first child in the Sussexes’ former home, Frogmore Cottage.

Given their close bond, we seriously doubt Markle would hold Eugenie and Beatrice responsible for their father’s alleged crimes. It’s obvious that the tabloid just wanted to paint Markle as a shallow and spiteful person, even though there’s absolutely no evidence to support this narrative.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

But it isn’t surprising that Woman’s Day would publish such an unflattering report about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Back in December, the outlet claimed Harry was ignoring his father’s attempts to apologize. Then the magazine reported Markle was outraged at Kate Middleton for hosting a Christmas TV special. And more recently, the publication alleged Markle penned a “cruel letter” to Queen Elizabeth. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to the Sussexes.

