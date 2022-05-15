Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Makes Harry Cry’ With Demands, Anonymous Source Claims After New Book

Is Meghan Markle secretly belittling Prince Harry behind closed doors? One tabloid claims the Duchess of Sussex has pushed her husband to tears. Here’s what we know.

Palace In ‘Panic’ After Latest Royal Tell-All?

This week, In Touch reports that the royals are in chaos following the latest bombshell royal tell-all, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil by Tina Brown. “With the queen not well and this being her Platinum Jubilee, where she’s celebrating 70 years on the throne, the timing couldn’t be worse,” an insider dishes. “It’s the last thing she needs at 96. The revelations in the book… have rocked the family and their courtiers, and the palace is panicking.”

And sources say that the revelations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship have been groundbreaking. Apparently, an aide accused the Sussexes of having “a mutual addiction to drama” and revealed that Markle “couldn’t resist everything that was on offer on the celebrity buffet.” But when it came to the couple’s royal exit, Brown insists that Harry took a more active role than the media has given him credit for. “The decision was Harry’s, with acceleration from Meghan,” Brown wrote. “She can be so demanding, she makes Harry cry.”

Meghan Markle Bullying Harry?

Whenever a so-called “royal expert” writes a new book, you can bet that the tabloids have scoured every page, bookmarking every salacious claim within hours of its release. But these outlets consistently exaggerate the levity of these claims. Tell-alls like these are great entertainment for royalists, but everyone who picks these books up knows that they are just gossip. They may be presented as more formal than the average internet rumor, but they are still just hearsay funneled through the biases of whoever is sharing them.

And the general impression of Brown’s new book is just more of the same. No one is singling it out as more credible than any of the other royal tell-alls; in fact, readers are noticing that the book is unusually harsh towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. That being said, no one is in “panic.” The royals generally ignore these kinds of releases, and we seriously doubt that’s going to change. And since the Sussexes recently revealed that they will be attending the queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month, things seem even less tumultuous among the royals than usual.

The Magazine On Harry And Meghan

Of course, it’s no surprise that In Touch would publish such a misleading story about the Sussexes. Last year, the outlet reported Kate Middleton banned Meghan Markle from Prince Philip’s funeral. Then the magazine claimed Markle and Harry had a massive fight in New York and didn’t speak to each other for 24 hours. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry and Markle were “desperate for cash” and using the queen for her money. Obviously, In Touch isn’t the most reliable source anywhere the Sussexes are concerned.

