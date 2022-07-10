Tabloid Says Meghan Markle Apparently Furious With Prince Harry Over Supposed ‘Inappropriate’ Texts

Is Meghan Markle worried that Prince Harry will stray? One tabloid claims the duchess has been keeping an eye on her husband’s text messages. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor.

Meghan Markle Harboring ‘Cheating Fears’?

This week, In Touch reports Meghan Markle is terrified for the future of her marriage after Prince Harry was spotted in a tight embrace with one of her close friends. “They were hanging all over each other,” an eyewitness spills. “Everyone was talking about it.” The mystery woman turned out to be Delfina Blaquier—wife of Harry’s polo teammate, Nacho Figueras.

“It wasn’t the smartest move on Harry’s part,” the tipster notes. “It’s stirred up old trust issues, but mostly, Meghan’s fearful of how a cheating scandal would look.” And since Blaquier took to Instagram just a couple of weeks ago to pay tribute to her friendship with Markle, sources worry that this could turn into an all-out scandal.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Allegedly Taken Over Harry’s Life, Prince Supposedly Can’t Leave Without Her Permission, Sketchy Rumors Claim

“There are plenty of public figures who don’t allow themselves to be photographed touching anyone of the opposite sex, to avoid any such suspicion,” another source adds. “Having spent his whole life in the spotlight, Harry should know better.” But sources say this isn’t Markle’s only cause for concern. Apparently, she found all sorts of “inappropriate” text messages between Harry and other women.

“They were apparently just random messages that said things along the lines of ‘See you later x,’ but they had a massive fight about them,” the insider confides. “With all the private phone calls that have been leaked about the royals over the years, Harry has to understand how his words might be misconstrued.”

Did Prince Harry ‘Betray’ Meghan Markle?

This report doesn’t make any sense at all. First of all, Prince Harry and Delfina Blaquier have been friends for many many years. She is the wife of one of his closest friends, and he’s known her longer than he’s known his own wife. Blaquier and Figueras even attended Markle and Harry’s royal wedding.

And not that the contents of the photos are even worth rehashing, but we’ll just say this: Harry and Blaquier were locked in a side-hug—a nearly universal gesture of friendship, not romance. They were also engaged in conversation with an unnamed woman at the time, so this was far from a private moment. And finally, we hate to state the obvious, but Blaquier’s husband was likely just around the corner when this photo was taken.

But all of that aside—there’s another point that makes this story even less believable in our book. If Meghan Markle’s main concern was that all of this information would get leaked to the press and make her look bad, how in the world are we supposed to believe that the magazine knows about it? The publication even takes a monumental leap in logic by stating Markle’s main fear after finding the alleged “inappropriate” texts on Harry’s was that they would somehow be leaked.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Makes Harry Cry’ With Demands, Anonymous Source Claims After New Book

So, if Markle was the only soul that knew about these alleged texts and her worst fear in the world was that someone else would find out about them, why would she sabotage herself by sharing them? The answer is that she wouldn’t. This whole story was designed to make both Harry and Markle look bad—so we’re absolutely certain that it wasn’t drawing from any genuine information.

More Attacks On Meghan Markle From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time In Touch has defamed Meghan Markle. The outlet once published a bizarre report claiming Markle was obsessed with Prince William before meeting Harry. Then the magazine claimed Markle was penning a memoir to trash the royal family. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry was begging his wife to stop burning money on her $3 million wardrobe. We’ve learned to take In Touch‘s reporting on Markle with not just a grain of salt but a hefty spoonful.

More From Suggest