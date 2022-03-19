Meghan Markle Allegedly Furious Over Prince Harry’s ‘Secret Life’ Without Her, Dubious Insider Says

Is Prince Harry living a secret life away from Meghan Markle? One tabloid claims the Duke of Sussex has some secret hobbies that Meghan Markle wants no part of. Here’s the latest gossip about the Sussexes.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Worlds Apart’?

The latest edition of New Idea reports that the Duke of Sussex is stepping out on Meghan Markle…to go to the rodeo. Recent photos emerged of Harry paying a visit to the Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas, but sources say Markle was furious to find out what Harry had been doing. Apparently, both Markle and Harry try to live a mostly-vegan lifestyle, so the rodeo is the last place Markle would expect her husband to be. “Meghan adores all animals and she would be horrified to find her husband attended a rodeo,” an insider dishes. “It’s hard to know what he was thinking at the time.”

But sources say this is becoming a pattern for the duke since he’s been spending more and more time out without Markle. “You often see him out riding his bike or walking the dog alone,” a tipster confides. “Meghan is rarely seen at all, and hardly ever with her husband when she does venture out for a bit of shopping… Harry and Meghan seem to live separate lives at times.”

Harry And Meghan ‘Live Separate Lives’?

This report doesn’t provide any real insights into the Sussexes’ marriage and instead just wildly speculates about what Meghan Markle does and does not know about her husband. But after doing our own research, it only seems appropriate that Harry would be fascinated by the Texas rodeo scene. First, just to set the record straight, Markle once said that she eats a partially-vegan diet, but Harry has never given any indication that he adopted this habit. The tabloid started painting an inaccurate portrait of the duke from the very start of the story.

The outlet also failed to provide any context for why the former royal may have been attending the rodeo. During a 2003 gap year, Harry spent three months working on a cattle farm in the Australian outback. And just last year, Harry took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, to participate in a charity polo competition. So, knowing that Harry has been a lifelong equestrian, we don’t find it surprising that he paid a visit to the rodeo while he was in Texas. And while we can’t say for sure if Markle knew about her husband’s plans, it just seems strange to automatically assume that she didn’t.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

But New Idea doesn’t exactly have a pristine record when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Last year, the outlet claimed Markle had a “public meltdown” over some legal troubles. Then the magazine claimed Markle was furious at Prince William for attempting to make peace with Harry. And more recently, the publication reported Markle was expecting Prince Charles to foot the bill for a $100 million California mansion. Obviously, New Idea has no clue what’s going on in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives.

