Meghan Markle Allegedly Demanding Access To Every Meeting To Keep Prince Harry From Returning To Royal Family, Per Source

Is Meghan Markle terrified of Prince Harry abandoning her to return to royal life? One tabloid claims the duchess is doing everything she can to keep Harry from missing the UK. Here’s what we know.

Meghan Markle ‘Freaking Out’ About Return To England?

The latest edition of Star reports Meghan Markle is wracked with anxiety over her and Prince Harry’s return to the UK. According to the report, Markle started getting worried after Harry attended a polo match in Santa Barbara last week. Sources say Markle’s greatest fear is that Harry is going to miss the trappings of royal life and that he’d go back on his decision to give it all up. And as their return to London for Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations approached, Markle was on edge.

“Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee,” an insider dishes. “And that the royals will get their claws into Harry… Meghan is insisting that she is included in every meeting to keep things under her control. She’s terrified everyone might get along and they’ll convince him to move home.” In fact, the tipster claims Markle considered backing out entirely. “Meghan says she may pull out at the last minute. If she goes, it has to be on her terms,” the snitch concludes.

Meghan Markle Trying To Keep Prince Harry ‘Under Her Control’?

We recognize this story for what it is: A blatant attempt to villainize Meghan Markle. Let’s really take a critical look at this story. The Sussexes are not letting rats into their private circle. But how else is the magazine getting this story? Well, the most obvious answer is that its “tipster” made the whole thing up. And since Harry and Markle landed in London without any hiccups, that truly seems to be the case.

In photos from the jubilee, Markle is seen having a blast playing with some of the royal children. Clearly, Markle isn’t “freaking out” about being back in London. We’d even guess she’s enjoying seeing the country once again without the pressures of being a working royal.

A Checkered History Of Past Reporting

We’re immediately skeptical of anything Star writes about Meghan Markle. This same tabloid once published a story claiming Markle was shunned by the royal family because of her alleged history of plastic surgery. Then the outlet accused Markle and Harry of being “bosses from hell.” And more recently, the publication claimed Prince William banned Markle and Harry from the balcony during Trooping the Colour against the queen’s wishes. Obviously, Star doesn’t have anything verifiable to say about the Duchess of Sussex.

