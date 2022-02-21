Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry friendless in Los Angeles? Rumors abound about the two frantically trying to make friends after distancing so many. Here’s what Gossip Cop has said about the friend’s list of Markle and Harry.

‘Struggling For Star Power’

Per Woman’s Day, Markle and Harry are desperately trying to create content for Netflix and Spotify. Sadly, they have no friends. The two have turned to Tom Holland and Zendaya in a desperate attempt to make content. A source explained, “Harry and Meghan are struggling to find the right mix of celebrity and genuine friends…so they’re having to widen the net and approach new people.”

The title of this story said Markle and Harry were “struggling to make friends,” but the story was all about content creation. This was deliberately misleading. Part of making content is collaborating with folks in demand, and few people are as in demand as Zendaya and Holland. This story conflated shrew business for desperation, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

‘Neighbors From Hell’

According to The Globe, Harry and Markle’s neighbors were selling their mansions to get away. Rich neighbors like Peter Sperling and Rob Lowe sold their mansions since Markle and Harry moved into town. “You’d think property values would skyrocket when royalty moves in, with people eager to buy in and brag they’re living next to a duke and duchess,” an insider said, “but the opposite seems true.” Even the super-rich were anxious to get out of dodge now that the Sussexes were in town.

Think of the desperation at work here: this tabloid kept track of every real estate sale geographically close to Markle and Harry. Houses can take years to sell and it’s a seller’s market right now. These sales had absolutely nothing to do with Markle or Harry. While the two are super famous, they’re not influencing the housing market famous.

Sussexes Abandons Her Cousins

Harry and Markle were, according to Woman’s Day, freezing out Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. An insider said, “Harry and Eugenie have always been thick as thieves, and he was close with Beatrice growing up as well…they always had a great time together, well into adulthood — until the past few weeks.” Once Prince Andrew was served with a sex-trafficking lawsuit, Markle decided to abandon the princesses. A source said, “ever since Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace, though, the Sussexes aren’t picking up Eugenie’s calls, and their texts to the Yorks are devoid of their usual warmth.”

This story had no evidence to back it up. Eugenie was the one who introduced Markle and Harry to one another. He’s a very close friend, and there’s no sign that things have soured since the move stateside.

