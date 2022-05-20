Meghan Markle Allegedly Living ‘Worst Nightmare’ After Failing In Hollywood, Anonymous Insider Says

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struggling to come to terms with their latest career hiccup? One tabloid claims the Sussexes’ Hollywood dreams have turned into nightmares. Let’s check in on the royals turned Hollywood hopefuls.

Hollywood ‘Turns Its Back’ On Harry, Meghan?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California with high expectations, and they’ve been sorely disappointed. “Reality has hit the royal renegades hard,” an insider dishes, referring to the recent cancellation of Markle’s animated series, Pearl. “Meghan thought they could simply waltz into Hollywood and become instant stars with megabucks deals. But instead she’s suffered the ultimate humiliation—being axed.”

The source insists that the duke and duchesses’ failure to produce content was their downfall. “Meghan and Harry simply haven’t delivered the goods,” the tipster confesses. “She’s already lost one project, but the word is others are facing the chopping block, too… Meghan and Harry are finding out the hard way that Hollywood is a brutal, unforgiving place no matter how well known you are.”

But Harry and Markle may have a plan to save their streaming deals. “The buzz is the Sussexes could launch a reality show like The Renegade Royals of Montecito!” the snitch whispers. “Baring their personal lives and their bitter war with Britain’s future king would be a blockbuster! But it would also be a new palace nightmare and another nail in their royal coffin.”

The Sussexes’ Going Renegade?

No, the Sussexes aren’t going on Big Brother or hosting the next season of Love is Blind. This story is so out of touch with reality that it’s bordering on laughable. First of all, Netflix didn’t cite any kind of conflict with the Sussexes in its decision to cancel Pearl. It’s been widely reported that Netflix is facing major budget cuts when it comes to content creation. Netflix actually axed two other animated children’s series the week before, so it wasn’t as if the streaming service was singling Pearl out.

According to Deadline, Netflix is still confident in its deal with the Sussexes, and the couple still has multiple projects in the works with the streaming service, including a docuseries. The outlet’s insistence on blaming Harry and Markle for the cancellation just shows that it didn’t do its research. Furthermore, Meghan Markle has been a professional actress for most of her adult life. We’re sure she knows the harsh reality of the business, and she’s probably faced plenty of rejection. So, we seriously doubt she’s letting this bit of bad news get to her.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

This isn’t the first time that the National Enquirer has gotten it wrong about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A couple of months ago, the outlet claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were sparking divorce rumors after listing their $14 million mansion for sale. Then the magazine reported Markle has Harry “under her thumb.” And more recently, the publication alleged Harry was “blackmailing” Queen Elizabeth to get royal protection. Clearly, the Enquirer has it out for the Sussexes.

