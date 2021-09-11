Meghan Markle Furious After Prince Harry Caught Flirting With ‘Sporty Brunette’?

Is Meghan Markle seething with jealousy after spotting Prince Harry flirting with a woman at a polo match? One tabloid claims the Duchess of Sussex had some words for her husband when he returned from the match. Here’s what we know.

‘Sporty Brunette’ Is ‘Just Prince Harry’s Type’?

This week, New Idea reports Prince Harry got a bit too friendly with polo player Riley Ganzi. While Harry attended a charity polo match, Meghan Markle stayed home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. But after Markle saw a photo of Harry with his arm around Ganzi, she “ended up rather regretting her decision to stay home,” says the tabloid’s inside source.

“Meghan’s mind went into overdrive as soon as she noticed Riley, who is talented, gorgeous, and a lot of fun,” the snitch reveals. “She then found out that Riley’s parents are top dogs in the polo world and go way back with [Harry’s dad] Prince Charles.” The tipster insists Ganzi would be just the girl to turn Harry’s head if he weren’t already spoken for.

“Of course, Harry is smitten with Meghan these days,” the insider relents. “But now that America is opening up and Harry will be back on the social scene to raise money for their charities, Meghan might want to get her apparent green-eyed monster under control.”

Instagram Photo Incites Meghan Markle’s ‘Fury’?

There is absolutely no story here. This article was an extremely sloppy attempt to suggest Harry and Markle’s marriage was in trouble. In reality, there was a single photo in which Harry happens to be standing beside another woman. In that photo, Harry, Ganzi, and two other polo players are holding up a trophy. Harry’s arm isn’t around Ganzi in the photo but is instead reaching over her to help hold up the trophy. There isn’t anything romantic or “flirty” about the photo, and Markle certainly wasn’t upset by it.

Besides, it’s distasteful to publish such a sleazy story about a charity event. When speaking about the fundraising event, Harry said, “Our refocused mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most immediate needs of vulnerable children in southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future.” Clearly, Harry wasn’t there to flirt, and this story can be completely disregarded.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

It’s hard to trust anything New Idea says about the Sussexes. Earlier this year the magazine claimed Markle was banning Kate Middleton from her daughter’s christening. Then the tabloid alleged Markle and Harry insulted Queen Elizabeth II by naming their daughter after her. The outlet soon reported Markle was having a meltdown over not receiving an invite to Barack Obama’s birthday party. And more recently, the tabloid published a false story backtracking on the christening ban and claiming Middleton was introduced to Markle’s newborn daughter over FaceTime. Obviously, New Idea can’t be trusted to report on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.