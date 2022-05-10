Meghan Markle Allegedly Feels Trapped In California After Supposedly Disastrous Few Months, Attempting To Move, Series Of Rumors Says

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trying to flee California? Rumor has it, the duke and duchess’ reputation has taken some serious blows, and they are desperate to escape the backlash. Let’s check in on Harry and Markle’s moving plans.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Near Divorce?

A couple of months ago, the National Enquirer reported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s honeymoon phase was over, and they were ready to sell their home. Apparently, the couple wasn’t prepared to pay the property taxes on their Montecito home, and the “putrid smells” surrounding the property were driving them out. And as the couple struggled to produce content for their streaming deals, it was becoming clear that the couple was in over their heads. And sources warned the outlet that their marriage may not survive the pressures of Hollywood for much longer.

But the outlet’s musings about how the Sussexes would struggle to pay for a divorce were outright false. They certainly didn’t need to sell any property to fund their separation. It was clear that they’ve stayed together all this time because they love each other, and we had no reason to believe that has changed. And since the couple hadn’t actually put their home on the market yet, this story just had too many holes for us to take it seriously.

Sussexes Feeling ‘Very Unpopular’ In California?

Then the Globe reported that “diva duchess” Meghan Markle and “henpecked” Prince Harry were struggling to socialize in Hollywood, so they were high-tailing it to New York City. “They’ve got huge plans to be king and queen of the city and succeed where they’ve failed miserably in Hollywood,” an insider dished. But the tipster revealed that the Sussexes were in for a rude awakening in the Big Apple. “There’s no tolerance for divas and spoiled brats in most of the Manhattan circles,” the source divulged.

Of course, we quickly found that the magazine was relying on an old rumor that the Sussexes were apartment hunting during their visit to NYC. Notably, the couple wasn’t looking for a new place to live, and they soon returned to their West Coast digs. While there have certainly been whispers that they’re looking to move, most signs point to them staying in California since, despite the outlet’s claims, they have plenty of friends there.

Meghan Markle Feels ‘Trapped’ In California?

Then OK! reported Meghan Markle was still struggling to come to terms with her newfound fame. While royal life had its own trappings, sources said that the paparazzi in California weren’t even letting her leave the house. “Home is the only palace she feels totally safe, and she loves having privacy,” an insider dished. “It must feel like Meghan’s living in a gilded cage.”

This report seemed bizarrely unnecessary. Yes, Markle has a level of fame that makes it impossible to live a normal life. But the outlet seemed to forget that the Sussexes still have a level of freedom in California than they never could have dreamed of in the UK. Just because Markle tends to stay under the radar doesn’t mean she feels trapped. Honestly, if we had that mansion, we wouldn’t feel much need to leave the house either. These publications will obviously say anything to paint the Sussexes in a bad light, and they are under no pressure to prove any of their salacious claims.

More Royal Stories From Suggest