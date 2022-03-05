Meghan Markle Allegedly Denouncing Camilla Parker Bowles Over New Title; Future Queen Reportedly Wants To Retaliate, Royal Gossip Claims

Is Meghan Markle feuding with her stepmother-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles? There have been whisperings that the two royal ladies do not get along. Here’s what we know about Markle’s relationship with the future queen consort.

Meghan Markle ‘Denounces’ Camilla Parker Bowles?

Last month, New Idea reported Meghan Markle wasn’t happy to hear Camilla Parker Bowles would assume the title of queen consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne. “Camilla represents everything Meghan disliked about royal life,” an insider dished. “She was tight with all the reporters who Meghan felt were giving her a horrible time in the papers. Meghan expected her to pull away, but Camilla didn’t budge. That cemented things for Meghan.”

But we had no way of confirming or disproving this story. While Markle didn’t come out in support of Bowles’ title announcement, we didn’t see any reason she would be expected to. The Sussexes do not control any social media accounts, so it isn’t common practice for the couple to offer up public “congratulations.” From where we were standing, their silence on the matter seemed appropriate enough. And since this outlet’s insider had no problem stoking the fire of this alleged feud, we were guessing that they weren’t really close to either duchess.

Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Ready To Retaliate’?

Then the National Enquirer reported Bowles hasn’t been happy with how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have talked about the royal family since leaving their royal duties. And sources insisted that the worst had yet to come since Harry likely wasn’t going to hold back in his new memoir. “Camilla’s loyalties lie with Charles,” the insider explained, “and she will allow nothing—and no one—to demean or threaten her husband… The Sussexes know their fate is sealed… and they know Camilla will retaliate.”

Once again, we were obligated to mention that the Sussexes’ silence didn’t really mean anything since they don’t have a social media presence. Furthermore, we had no reason to believe they harbored any ill will towards Bowles. It was obvious that the outlet just wanted to give the illusion of royal drama with its vague mention of “retaliation.” But even if Bowles was upset with Harry and Markle, she would have little power to do anything about it as the queen consort.

Meghan Markle Given Cruel Nickname?

Royal author Tom Bower also had something to say about Bowles and Markle’s relationship. According to Bower, Bowles and Markle never really got along. “From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles,” Bower claimed. “She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy.”

And things never improved as Markle settled into royal life. Apparently, Bowles would often vent to her husband about Markle, and had even come up with a nickname for the duchess. “During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations,” Bower said, “Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ — the self-seeking trouble- maker whose antics will always end in tears.”

Of course, we have no way of verifying Bower’s story, but it only goes to show that Bowles and Markle’s relationship has been a hot topic in the world of royal gossip. It’s an odd task trying to pin down the exact nature of Bowles and Markle’s relationship, given we have so few documented interactions between the two. But nevertheless, we’ll continue to investigate these royal rumors.

More Royal Stories

Why Prince William Met With MI6 While Kate Middleton Was On Solo Trip

What Would Princess Diana Look Like Today? Take A Look

Royal Gossip: Camilla Parker Bowles Allegedly Made Kate Middleton Cry Twice In The Past Month

Kate Middleton Admits She Gets ‘Broody’ For A Fourth Child