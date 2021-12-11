Meghan Markle Being Laughed Out Of Hollywood, Prince William and Prince Harry Feuding, And More Of The Hottest Royal Gossip of The Week

People are talking and rumors are flying about the British royal family this holiday season. From Prince William and Prince Harry feuding over who is the most popular prince, Meghan Markle being laughed out of Hollywood, and the royals being furious over a new biography about Harry and William. We’ve gathered the hottest royal gossip of the week.

Prince Harry and Prince William Secretly Competing With One Another?

A recent edition of New Idea reports Prince Harry and Prince William have been competing with each other for years in silence. A new documentary chronicled the brothers’ struggle growing up in the public eye and how Harry was always jealous of William’s popularity. But now that the tables have turned and Harry’s popularity skyrocketed past William’s after marrying Meghan Markle, Harry couldn’t help but feel vindicated. Click here to find out why.

Meghan Markle Humiliated The Royals With Her Appearance on Ellen?

Allegedly, Markle’s old Hollywood peers are cutting ties with her after witnessing the charade. “Her desperate bid to boost her Hollywood brand failed miserably,” another tipster explains. “It may be the final nail in her career coffin.” And even Queen Elizabeth is turning her back on the Sussexes. “Meghan and Harry may think only of their new cash-chasing life but the queen is hell-bent on saving the monarchy and won’t allow toxic royal rebels to destroy that,” an insider reveals. Read more about it here to see how Markle is being cut out of the royal family.

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth Furious Over Harry’s New Book?

According to New Idea, Charles and William are heated over the upcoming biography, Brothers And Wives. The book claims Charles is the anonymous royal who famously questioned what Harry’s then-upcoming baby would look like. The book also threatens to reveal more family secrets, so the royals aren’t thrilled. Read more about it here to see how Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth are responding to this book throwing shade at the family.

