Meghan Markle Banned From The UK After Insulting The Queen With Mocking Video?

Is the royal family banning Meghan Markle from the United Kingdom? One tabloid insists the Firm is retaliating against the duchess for her recent charity video. Gossip Cop investigates.

Meghan Markle ‘Publicly Mocking’ Queen Elizabeth II?

The most recent edition of the Globe reports Meghan Markle falling further from the royal family’s graces. Markle recently celebrated her 40th birthday by uploading a video announcing her 40X40 initiative. Markle was assisted in her announcement by actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy and contained some blatant references to royal British culture.

“The video was cringeworthy,” an inside source dishes, “At first, Markle claimed she was working in her organic garden — a not-so-subtle dig at organic crusader Prince Charles, who talks to his plants. Then she rushed odd to change into a floral dress, fancy hat and gloves — poking fun at the queen and her garden party outfits. Then Melissa and Meghan sipped from very elegant British teacups — as Her Majesty does every afternoon!” The source adds, “I’m told the royals are seething over the video.”

But the royal family has a plan to strike back. “After being accused of racism, being abusive parents and not helping Meghan when she was suicidal, the royals are retaliating — despite the threat of more bombshells in Harry’s tell-all memoir coming next year.” Apparently the royals want to “stop Meghan shamelessly trading off her royal title.” An insider explains, “Banning her from Britain is likely the first step in renouncing her royal status forever. No one mocks the monarch and gets away with it!”

Meghan Markle Banned From The UK?

So, is it true the crown is planning to ban Markle from the UK? Of course not. Such a move would not only be an overreaction, it would be completely unheard of. People don’t just get banned from countries for no reason. A crime must be committed for it to even be an option. While Markle may have made a playful jab at the royals, there certainly wasn’t anything illegal about it. None of these alleged plans of Charles’ would accomplish much, and we’re sure this alleged “insider” doesn’t actually have any insight into the royal family.

Furthermore, we seriously doubt Markle meant any offense to the queen in her video. Despite tabloids like these trying to stir up drama between the Sussexes and Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry still has a strong relationship with his grandmother. The queen was one of the first to meet the Sussexes’ daughter over a video call, and she was seen on her way to visit her grandson while he was in the UK. For Pete’s sake, they named their newborn daughter, Lilibet, after the queen herself. This idea that the Sussexes were somehow insulting the queen is just outrageous.

The Tabloid On Queen Elizabeth And The Sussexes

This isn’t the first time the Globe has claimed the Sussexes were under fire from the royal family. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged the queen was stripping Harry and Markle of their royal titles. Then the magazine claimed she had removed them from the line of succession. The tabloid even reported that the royal family was outraged by the Sussexes naming their daughter “Lilibet.” Obviously, the Globe can’t be trusted when it comes to the British royal family.