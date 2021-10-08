Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Had ‘Nasty Fight’ During New York Trip, ‘Didn’t Speak For 24 Hours’?

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tear into each other during their trip to New York? One tabloid cover story claims the couple was bickering non-stop. Let’s check in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s ‘Trip From Hell’?

This week, In Touch reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a miserable time during their trip to New York City. While the couple was all smiles during a double date in the city, things changed as soon as they were alone. “Harry and Meghan smiled for the cameras during photo ops while they were in New York, but behind closed doors, they were miserable,” an insider dishes. Before their appearance at Global Citizen Live, they apparently clashed on the sensitive topic of Lilibet’s christening.

“Harry and Meghan got into an explosive argument about Lilibet being christened in London,” the tipster divulges. “What started off as Harry voicing some concerns spiraled into the nastiest fight they’ve ever had. What’s worse, their trip was being taped for some TV show, so they were wired and the fight was caught on audio!” The outlet points to a photo of Harry with a wire protruding from his clothes as evidence they’re filming a reality piece for Netflix.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Fighting About Lilibet’s Christening?

Apparently, the fight was all over Harry’s hesitance to christen Lilibet in the UK. “A royal christening is a recipe for disaster,” the tipster explains. “Besides having to deal with all the publicity that would come with it, Harry feels it makes sense to give his family more time to calm down. To be honest, he’d prefer to have a small, hassle-free christening for Lilibet in California.” But Markle was not willing to bend on the matter. Apparently, the duchess wants Lilibet to have royal christening so Lilibet will “have a princess title.”

But as Harry pressed on, explaining his side of things, Markle just took off and left. Apparently, the duke had no idea where his wife went, and she completely stood him up for a prior dinner engagement. “He and Meghan didn’t speak in private for 24 hours,” the insider reveals. Apparently, Markle apologized for leaving Harry, but “things are still a little tense” for the Sussexes. “They’ve decided to wait a little then reassess the [christening] situation. But, chances are, Meghan will get her way,” the source concludes.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught In ‘Nasty Fight’?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, who is giving the tabloid this information? While this “insider” gives detailed accounts of why the couple was at odds, they couldn’t give any more details about the actual argument or why exactly Harry was “wearing a wire” the whole time. From what we can tell, Harry and Markle had a great time in New York. The couple even shared a sweet hug on stage at the Global Citizen Live concert — supposedly only moments after the “nastiest fight they’ve ever had.”

Without a single photo, witness, or report to back up the tabloid’s claims, we’re having a hard time taking it seriously at all. Chances are, this fight of Harry and Markle’s was a total work of fiction. Furthermore, Harry and Markle haven’t actually confirmed their plans for christening Lilibet. And we’re certain Markle isn’t doing all of this to secure Lilibet a “princess” title. Christening or not, Lilibet will become a princess as soon as Prince Charles becomes king.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

This is hardly the first time we’ve caught In Touch in a lie about Prince Harry. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Harry and William had a “nasty fight” during Harry’s UK visit. Then the tabloid alleged Harry was begging Markle to stop spending so much money on clothes. And more recently, the outlet reported Harry was “trapped by Meghan” and didn’t have any friends. Clearly, the outlet isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.