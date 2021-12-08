Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Off The Rails’ After Being ‘Laughed Out Of Hollywood,’ Unverified Report Claims

Has Hollywood turned its back on Meghan Markle? One tabloid claims Markle’s latest TV appearance may have been career suicide. Let’s take a look at the fallout from Markle’s recent talk-show appearance.

‘Train Wreck’ Meghan Markle ‘Runs Off The Rails’?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Meghan Markle’s recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show failed to charm the public. Apparently, the duchess came off as disingenuous and only managed to further humiliate the royal family.

“Meghan’s wacko TV appearance was an unforgivable disaster and the royals, especially Prince William and Kate, are outraged,” an inside source remarks. “Just when they thought the Sussexes couldn’t stoop any lower in bringing shame and scandal to the family, Meghan proves them wrong again!” And the royals aren’t the only ones who found the display distasteful.

Apparently, Markle’s old Hollywood peers want nothing to do with her after witnessing the charade. “Her desperate bid to boost her Hollywood brand failed miserably,” another tipster explains. “It may be the final nail in her career coffin.” And even Queen Elizabeth is turning her back on the Sussexes. “Meghan and Harry may think only of their new cash-chasing life but the queen is hell-bent on saving the monarchy and won’t allow toxic royal rebels to destroy that,” a snitch reveals.

“She’s already banned them from what is likely her final Christmas at Sandringham, although she desperately misses their children, Archie and baby Lilibet, who she’s never met.” But the source warns that publicity stunts like these could lead to serious repercussions. “The Sussexes should take note. Every time Meghan pulls a stunt like this the pressure increases on the queen to strip them of their titles. She won’t let royal rebels destroy her legacy — and the monarchy.”

‘Fame-Obsessed’ Meghan Markle Fails To ‘Fix Damaged Image’?

There is simply no evidence to support this story. Meghan Markle’s appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show was completely innocent and overall well-received. No one associated with the royal family has even hinted that they were upset by the interview, and we can’t think of any reason that they would be.

Furthermore, there’s no evidence to suggest Queen Elizabeth banned Markle and Harry from the royal Christmas celebrations. We have no reason to believe the queen made any such ban, and we find it extremely unlikely that she would. Despite the Sussexes’ move to the United States, they insist they’ve maintained a close relationship with the queen.

In fact, Prince Harry recently revealed that his company BetterUp has partnered with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to provide mental health services to military veterans. Obviously, the queen hasn’t turned her back on her grandson, and we doubt Markle’s recent TV appearance is going to change that.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has been wrong about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Markle was in a “lonely downward spiral” after being shunned by her famous friends. Then the outlet alleged Harry was begging Markle to stop spending so much money on clothes. And more recently, the magazine reported Markle was trying to hide her “shocking weight gain” after giving birth. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

