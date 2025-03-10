meadow-walker-models-bathrobe-with-nothing-underneath

Meadow Walker recently had Instagram buzzing when she dropped a cheeky mirror selfie that left her four million followers doing a double-take.

Videos by Suggest

The snapshot showed Walker striking a pose in a swanky hotel, framed by gold-trimmed wall-length windows. The model, perhaps getting ready for a shoot or a night on the town, had her make-up done. However, she appeared to only be clad in a bathrobe… and nothing else.

She left the robe open, letting it plunge nearly down to her navel.

Walker didn’t caption the post, letting the bold image speak for itself.

Indeed, a caption was doubly unnecessary, as fans rushed to the comments of the post to lavish praise on the model and actress.

“Gorgieeee,” one onlooker wrote. “LOVE,” another Instagram denizen wrote, adding a white heart emoji. “I NEED MORE,” a third supporter wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Meadow Walker Bold Bathrobe Post Follows Another Sizzling Set of Snaps

Meanwhile, the latest post follows a provocative series of posts from January. On January 18, 26-year-old Meadow posted a bold photo on Instagram, posing nude with her back to the camera, holding a cigarette, and flashing a playful smile.

Image via Instagram / Meadow Walker

Then on Thursday, Jan. 23, Meadow posted another photo fresh out of the shower, confidently posing in nothing but white underwear and radiating self-assurance.

Image via Instagram / Meadow Walker

The photo captured Meadow gracefully lifting a white duvet, drawing attention to her toned physique and youthful, firm midsection. Her damp brunette hair cascaded partially over her face, adding an air of effortless allure.

Of course, Meadow is the daughter of The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker. Her father tragically died in a car crash in November 2013 when she was just 15 years old. Meadow shared a video of her and her father on Instagram as a tribute to him on the 10th anniversary of his passing.

The brief clip shows Meadow surprising her dad in a trailer presumably on the set of a film he was making. After admitting she scared him, Paul Walker embraces his daughter and they fall back onto a bed while laughing together.

“10 years without you… I love you forever,” she wrote alongside the touching footage.