McDonald’s is bringing back a classic and iconic Happy Meal toy range that is sure to make the parents a lot happier than their kids.

In the past 36 years, the world has seen a lot of change. Exponential technological advancements have had us walking a new Earth over and over again. And it seemed that in our star-stricken state of tracking our transformations and transgressions of our world, we left behind our most important converting companions.

But no more.

McDonald’s is bringing back the Changeables.

If you perhaps remember the turn of the century, the collapse of the Berlin Wall, or even the dinosaurs, you might remember the range of McDonald’s classic Happy Meal toys that were in no way inspired by the Transformers.

On January 22, McDonald’s announced that the Changeables are coming back to their Happy Meals. Not only this, but they also displayed all 16 new toys you can collect.

The Changeables are a range of toys that allow kids (or nostalgic adults) to turn what look like ordinary McDonald’s items into beasts, robots, and dinosaurs.

This new run marks the Changeables’ fourth series, with the last one being all the way back in 1990. Veteran fast food fans will be able to add to their collection 16 new Changeables, which is almost as many as the past three runs combined.

McDonald’s Adding 16 New Additions To Their Classic Toy Line

The first-ever Changeables run in 1987 had only six toys. The subsequent runs in 1989 and 1990 had 8 to collect. So for their fourth run to have 16 is rather impressive. You could tell they had to stretch some ideas, however, as one of the new Changeables is the Boo Bucket, and another is a headset.

I do find the change from strictly food-based Changeables to more technological and appliance-based Changeables interesting, but not enough to lecture you about what it says about the times we’ve found ourselves in.

People are mostly excited about the Changeables. Just pay no note of any youth who thinks this is a completely new range of toys. It’s not their fault McDonald’s left Changeables in the dark for almost 40 years.