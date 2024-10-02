McDonald’s Happy Meal Boo Buckets Rise Again For Halloween with 4 Monster Designs

Trick or treat yourself! Burger behemoth McDonald’s is resurrecting its beloved Boo Buckets for this Halloween season.

To celebrate the arrival of October, the fast food chain has announced the return of Halloween pails on October 15. Participating locations will be stocked with the beloved Boo Buckets, which not only come as a Happy Meal but also serve as a fun trick-or-treat bag.

However, this year’s Boo Bucket offerings seem to be skewing for the easily spooked. The new designs feature muppet-like monster faces in white, orange, and green, along with a new blue color. Additionally, burger enthusiasts will enjoy bonus stickers included this year, allowing them to personalize their buckets

This Halloween, McDonald’s Boo Buckets will be available in white, orange, and green, along with a new blue option.(Image via Instagram / McDonald’s)

Halloween buckets made their debut in 1986 as a creative alternative to the standard cardboard packaging that accompanied children’s Happy Meals. They were a spooky season staple until they were phased out in the late 90s.

McDonald’s Revived Their Halloween Boo Buckets in 2022

However, in 2022, McDonald’s reintroduced the beloved buckets, much to the delight of their fans. Last year, the fast food franchise declared that Boo Buckets were once again going to be an annual tradition.

Perhaps the most beloved lineup had three colors: orange, green, and white. Each color was matched with the spooky face of a jack-o’-lantern, witch, or ghost named McPunk’n, McGoblin, and McBoo.

Many Halloween lovers believe the older Boo Bucket designs from decades past are forever king. (Image via the Craig Garrett Collection).

That said, this year’s class of Boo Buckets designs met with mixed reactions from McDonald’s and Halloween fans. In the Instagram announcement for this year’s spooky offerings, the comments were flooded with supporters and detractors.

“I would like to know their names and signs,” one delighted fan quipped. A second fan agreed, writing: “ganna have to get 1 of each.”

However, other Instagram denizens weren’t so kind to our new spooky buddies. many felt the designs were uninspired and lamented the lack of a proper lid yet again this year.

“You failed on this. I was excited to get more boo buckets this year but i guess i will be saving money instead,” one comment read. “Please stop changing the look and bring back the old school ones in the 90s,” another fan wrote.

“We just wanted lids back with the old design. This isn’t it!” declared another Halloween acolyte.

For what it’s worth, this writer (and Halloween lover) appreciates that McDonald’s tried to do something different this year. Ultimately, these Halloween treats are intended for kids first.

Still, if it ain’t broke…