McDonald’s E. Coli Outbreak Grows to 1 Dead, 90 Infected

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced an E. coli outbreak at McDonald’s in several states.

Videos by Suggest

On October 22nd the first case was reported and after investigation has been linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. As of now, the CDC has reported a total of 90 infected people. 27 of those people have had to be hospitalized.

There has also reportedly been 1 death from the outbreak.

(Photo by David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Within those 90 cases, two have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This can be a very serious condition that affects the kidneys. In extreme cases, it can cause kidney failure.

The FDA has announced that symptoms from the E. coli O157:H7 strain can appear just a few days after consumption of the product. They have also said that symptoms can appear as late as up to nine days after consumption.

According to the New York Post, this particular strain can cause “very serious disease”, especially for particular groups of people. Children, elderly, and immunocompromised people are most at risk.

Symptoms To Look Out For

Some symptoms of the outbreak include stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and/or vomiting.

After reviewing the cases reported, a total of 13 states have been affected by the outbreak. These states include Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Wisconsin, Washington and Michigan.

Two of the reported cases have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can be a very serious condition that affects the kidneys. In extreme cases, it can cause kidney failure.

Yesterday, CEO Chris Kempczinski apologized to customers, also adding that he’s “confident in the safety of eating at McDonald’s.”