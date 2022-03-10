Mayim Bialik Allegedly Being Pushed Out As ‘Jeopardy!’ Host For Going Against The Show’s Culture, Industry Rumor Says

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have shared hosting duties on Jeopardy! for a while now. One report says Bialik’s days are numbered. Here’s what the most recent rumor about the show says.

‘Mayim In Jeopardy?’

Per OK!, Bialik is earning mixed reviews from the Jeopardy! powers that be. Folks behind the scenes didn’t think she was meshing well with the standards of the show. A source explained, “Mayim’s getting the job done, but she isn’t fitting into the culture and insists on doing a lot of things her own way.”

Another behind-the-scenes insider adds that it’s not just Bialik’s attitude, but even her fashion choices have clashed with the program’s culture. “She insists on choosing her own outfits, which has led to a lot of eye-rolling,” a source says. Producers are still determined to find a permanent solution to the hosting problem and are probably going to decide on someone who is not a celebrity. “Until they find one,” a source concludes, “they’re just going to have to live with her eccentricities.”

Will Mayim Bialik Permanently Host ‘Jeopardy!’?

Credit where it’s due, the title “Mayim in Jeopardy?” deserves some praise. That’s about as far as we’ll go in terms of complimenting this insulting story. It reeks of elitism and cattiness. Mayim Bialik’s fashion choices are a drawing factor for many Jeopardy! fans, and attacking it is not exactly a helpful line of inquiry.

The best way to debunk many tabloid stories is simply by waiting them out. OK! originally published this rumor in November. Here we are about five months later, and she and Ken Jennings are still hosting Jeopardy!. She obviously must be fitting in just fine if she’s stuck around for this long.

Formal decisions about the future of hosting have yet to be made. Jennings is still announced as “hosting Jeopardy!” while Bialik is the “host of Jeopardy!,” and that doesn’t feel tenable long-term. With the whole Mike Richards scandal in the rearview mirror, the program doesn’t appear to be in a rush to make more headlines with casting decisions.

There’s A Lot Of Game Show Gossip

OK! missed the mark many times during the hosting debacle. It claimed Jennings’ Twitter spoiled his chances of hosting the show. While it definitely hurt him, he’s the one currently hosting. It later claimed Jennings was squaring off with Dr. Oz for the gig, but it doesn’t look like Oz was ever a realistic front-runner.

Some tabloids went really nuts with during the scandal. Sister outlet the National Enquirer even claimed Matthew McConaughey was in line for the job. While the process was certainly a messy one, Jeopardy! is in a comfortable position now with Jennings and Bialik at the lectern.

