Mayim Bialik Allegedly Trashing Ken Jennings Behind The Scenes Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting, Anonymous Source Claims

Is Mayim Bialik a nightmare to work with over at Jeopardy!? One tabloid claims the Big Bang Theory alum is trash-talking her co-host, Ken Jennings, behind the scenes of the program. Let’s take a closer look at the wild rumor.

Mayim Bialik Brawling For Host?

This week, the National Enquirer reports things are getting ugly behind the scenes at Jeopardy!. Over the past few months, former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik have been sharing co-hosting duties, but sources say they both desperately want the coveted permanent role. Apparently, things have gotten so intense behind the scenes that Bialik and Jennings have started to sling dirt at one another when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“Both of them desperately want the gig and are pulling out all the stops to impress producers and fans, while they rip each other behind the scenes,” an insider divulges. Jennings recently left his ABC game show The Chase in a reported effort to show Jeopardy! producers how dedicated he is. As for Bialik, she’s been sprucing up her looks, hoping to charm the audience into swaying to her side.

‘Backbiting Rivals’ Duke It Out For ‘Jeopardy!’?

We aren’t quite buying this story. First of all, if Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings were both trying to land the Jeopardy! hosting gig, what good would it do to trash-talk each other? Surely, such unprofessional behavior would actually lower both of their chances of getting the gig. And from everything we know about the co-hosts, while they may both be after the same job, they have plenty of respect for each other. Furthermore, we aren’t sure who is going to fill Alex Trebek’s shoes after this season.

The producers have plenty of reasons to choose either Jennings or Bialik, and they may even decide to go for another season of co-hosting. What we do know is that Bialik and Jennings are playing the waiting game, just like us. During a recent red carpet appearance, a reporter asked Bialik who would be hosting the next season of Jeopardy!, and the actress responded: “Hopefully, I’ll know more before May 6.” So, until we have some credible information about the future of Jeopardy!, crude reports like this aren’t helping anyone.

The Outlet On Mayim Bialik

The National Enquirer has been giving Mayim Bialik a hard time ever since she took the Jeopardy! stage. Not long ago, the magazine reported Bialik was demanding a $18 million salary for her role on the show. then the publication alleged Bialik was actually quitting Jeopardy! after immense backlash. Clearly, the Enquirer can’t keep its stories straight when it comes to Bialik.

