Mayim Bialik Reportedly On The Outs With ‘Jeopardy!’ Producers, Pushed Out Of Hosting Role, Show Rumors Say

Is Mayim Bialik at risk of losing her Jeopardy! hosting gig already? According to the latest game show gossip, Bialik isn’t charming fans like producers had hoped. Here’s what we know about Bialik’s fight to stay on Jeopardy.

‘Jeopardy!’ Backlash

Back in February, the National Enquirer reported Mayim Bialik wasn’t getting a very warm welcome to the Jeopardy stage. “Everyone expected Ken to get the gig, and his fans have been filleting her,” an insider explained. And when Bialik finally opened up about she’s dealt with the online criticism, the magazine insisted her comments sounded a lot like “whining” and “bellyaching.”

But the tabloid was selling a false narrative. While it was true that some Jeopardy fans weren’t happy about Bialik’s new hosting gig, Bialik handled the criticism with grace. “I think it’s been a big learning curve, but also a really humbling one. I feel like I weathered it to the best of my ability,” Bialik told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not everybody’s cup of tea, and I totally get that. My goal is to blend into the podium as much as I can and have it not be about all of that other stuff.” So, this tale about Bialik being “fed up” and storming off of the show just didn’t resonate with us.

Mayim Bialik Demanding $18 Million?

And after looking back at another National Enquirer article from just a few months back, we weren’t sure what to believe. This time, the tabloid insisted Bialik was doing so well on the show that she was looking at a “big bucks” salary that would make any executive nervous. “After all the drama surrounding Alex Trebek’s death and the search for a new host, the ratings were in freefall. Now thanks to Mayim, the numbers are the best they’ve been since April. She has basically saved the show—and she knows it,” one tipster dished. “Basically, she’s got producers by the balls.”

It seemed like the tabloid swung too far in the opposite direction with this rumor. While it’s true Bialik gave the show a temporary ratings boost, the magazine failed to mention that it was partially thanks to Bialik’s co-host, Ken Jennings. She and Jennings had been sharing hosting duties for months. And shortly after this story was published, it really started to look like watchers enjoyed Jennings just as much as Bialik. While fans are still waiting to see who is going to outlast the other, we certainly wouldn’t say Bialik is facing off with producers for some sort of “big bucks” pay raise.

Mayim Bialik Being Pushed Out Of ‘Jeopardy’?

Then, OK! tried to shed a bit of light on the situation. According to the tabloid, Bialik was just clashing with the Jeopardy culture, and it was going to push her out sooner or later. “Mayim’s getting the job done, but she isn’t fitting into the culture and insists on doing a lot of things her own way,” a source mused. “She insists on choosing her own outfits, which has led to a lot of eye-rolling.” The tipster wrapped by saying Bialik was just a placeholder until the producers could find someone better.

Of course, the magazine seemed to deeply misunderstand the producers’ reasons for choosing Bialik. Right now, the show is in a tug-of-war between modernization and tradition, and fans seem equally divided. While some viewers dislike Bialik’s “eccentricities,” others think she’s been a breath of fresh air to the decades-old program. While we still don’t know who is going to permanently fill Alex Trebek’s shoes, we do know tabloids like these are unable to speak for the show.

