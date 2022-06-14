Show Gossip Says Mayim Bialik Apparently Warned By ‘Jeopardy!’ Producers She’s Losing Battle To Be Permanent Host

Is Mayim Bialik‘s at risk of losing her Jeopardy! hosting gig? One tabloid claims Bialik is turning viewers away with her recent makeover. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor.

Hosting Gig In ‘Jeopardy’ Because She’s ‘Boring’?

This week, the Globe reports Mayim Bialik’s fashion sense has left Jeopardy! fans unimpressed, and now the show’s executive producers are allegedly looking to replace her. Bialik’s Jeopardy! wardrobe has consisted of patterned blazers, sweaters, and round statement spectacles. But, although the show is geared towards brainiacs, sources say the host’s looks are far too “nerdy.”

“The overwhelming consensus among fans and audience panels is Mayim’s drab, has no style, and is too uptight,” an insider dishes. “Bosses know she has to change and have more Hollywood glamour. They want her to put more effort into her wardrobe and wear some makeup—because viewers can’t stand her outfits.”

But sources say Bialik isn’t taking the criticism lying down. “She thinks it’s highly irregular to require her to wear designer duds. She supplies her own wardrobe from her own closet, and that’s the problem. It’s become a standoff,” the tipster confides. But finally, the source notes that if Bialik doesn’t update her wardrobe quick, she could be getting the boot. “Some snicker Ken Jennings may be back sooner than anyone thought,” the snitch concludes.

Mayim Bialik Giving Fans A ‘Case Of The Blahs’?

This report is a bit bizarre. First of all, it doesn’t seem like Mayim Bialik is in danger of losing her hosting gig. ABC recently announced that it has ordered a slate of episodes for Celebrity Jeopardy!, a spinoff of the beloved game show. It is widely believed that Bialik will be hosting the new program. While the host of future seasons of Jeopardy! and the new spinoff show have yet to be announced, Bialik will likely still be hosting one of the two.

As for Bialik’s wardrobe, it’s a bit odd to blame her for the negative feedback. First of all, Bialik has publicly addressed the double standard for women in her position. While Alex Trebek and other male game show hosts are given the security of a suit and tie, women’s clothing comes under much more scrutiny. But Bialik isn’t only up against the constraints of feminine work attire. She’s also explained that she isn’t in complete control of what she wears. Like most TV shows, Jeopardy! has a wardrobe department. And as you might expect, the department has a budget to stick to.

Mayim Bialik Responds To Wardrobe Criticism

“It’s very interesting to me, you know, to say, ‘Well, gosh, what should I wear?’ Alex wore a different suit every single show but people didn’t think about it that much because it was navy, or it was gray,” Bialik told ET! in a recent interview. “Whereas I might wear colors sometimes and you might recognize that jacket because we also have a budget.”

And as Bialik went on to say, the focus should always be on the contestants, not on her clothing. “It’s not about what Mayim Bialik’s wearing, it’s about these contestants and, like, all the random, amazing things that they know,” the Bialik declared. And seeing how quickly this kind of criticism turns into ruthless insults, we couldn’t agree more with her sentiment.

The Tabloids On Mayim Bialik

The tabloids clearly aren’t rooting for Mayim Bialik. This is far from the first unfairly negative report we’ve seen about the Call Me Kat actress. Earlier this year, the National Enquirer reported Bialik was demanding an $18 million salary for hosting Jeopardy!. Then the very same magazine claimed Bialik was being pushed out of her position by Jeopardy! producers. And more recently, the publication alleged Bialik was trash-talking Ken Jennings behind the scenes. Obviously, these rags are biased against Bialik.

