Mayim Bialik Allegedly Demanding $18 Million For Hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ More Than Alex Trebek Was Paid, Show Source Says

Is Mayim Bialik demanding a big payday for co-hosting Jeopardy? One tabloid claims her requested salary exceeds Alex Trebek’s. Here’s the latest gossip about the popular game show.

Mayim Bialik Landing ‘Jeopardy’ Hosting Gig?

A few months ago, the National Enquirer reported Mayim Bialik was just the thing Jeopardy needed. And after giving the show a much-needed ratings boost, she’s going to need a “big bucks” salary if NBC wants her to stick around. “After all the drama surrounding Alex Trebek’s death and the search for a new host, the ratings were in freefall. Now thanks to Mayim, the numbers are the best they’ve been since April. She has basically saved the show — and she knows it,” an insider dishes.

“With 5.4 million viewers tuning in, Mayim basically has the hosting job full-time if she wants it. Now all the producers have to do is agree on how much they’ll pay her.” And Bialik apparently is well-aware of how valuable she is to the show, even more than Trebek’s reported $18 million salary. “After the disastrous decision to hire and then fire Mike Richards, Mayim realized how valuable she is to the show,” the tipster concludes. “Basically, she’s got producers by the balls.”

What’s Going On At ‘Jeopardy’?

While we couldn’t quite make heads or tails of this story at the time it was published, the last few months have given us a clearer perspective on the show. It’s true that Bialik was a welcome breath of fresh air after Mike Richards’ controversial exit, and the ratings reflected that. But judging from the latest whispers about the show, we definitely wouldn’t say that she has a full-time hosting gig “in the bag.”

The outlet completely omitted the fact that Bialik has been sharing co-hosting duties with Jeopardy legend Ken Jennings. While it was smooth sailing for the two starting off, Bialik has come under intense online criticism from some Jeopardy fans. It looks like a big portion of die-hard Jeopardy fans prefer Bialik’s co-host Ken Jennings in the position. Multiple people have tweeted about their dissatisfaction with Bialik as the host, and even Bialik has noticed the backlash.

“I think it’s been a big learning curve, but also a really humbling one. I feel like I weathered it to the best of my ability,” Bialik told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not everybody’s cup of tea, and I totally get that. My goal is to blend into the podium as much as I can and have it not be about all of that other stuff.” So, while Bialik definitely has her supporters, it doesn’t look like she has much of a bargaining chip when it comes to her salary. And since the network still hasn’t announced who will host the next season of Jeopardy, we wouldn’t say she’s permanently filling Trebek’s shoes just yet.

But it looks like the National Enquirer realized it jumped the gun with this report, and it quickly back-pedaled with a story about Bialik quitting Jeopardy. And the outlet has published other stories about TV stars making big demands. Not long ago, the outlet reported James Corden negotiated a $5 million pay raise for himself without brokering a dime for his crew. The magazine also claimed star chef Paula Deen was demanding the Food Network give her back her show. The Enquirer isn't as in tune with behind-the-scenes drama as it claims to be.

