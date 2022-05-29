May 29-June 4 Horoscope: What’s Lurking In The Shadows?

We’re nearing the end of Mercury retrograde this week, but don’t get too comfortable yet. The retrograde’s chaotic energy will be in full swing up until the end of the week. Then, we have the retrograde shadow to worry about.

These celestial periods don’t just encourage self-reflection. They practically demand it. Many signs will be forced to step out of their comfort zone this week. Analyzing oneself is never a simple task.

But when that self-analysis turns into negative self-realization, acting to improve it is even harder. The stars will illuminate the paths before us, but it’s up to us to take them.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Expressing emotions quietly isn’t an option for you. Whether you’re experiencing a lovestruck honeymoon phase or struggling through a relationship rough patch, you wear your heart on your sleeve. Sometimes, the emotional and unemotional sides of you can seem like two totally different people.

As thrilling as it is to pursue your passions—positive or negative—the stars encourage you to proceed with caution. Acting on your feelings has the potential to bring great success. But if you’re not careful, you can end up accidentally burning a bridge or two.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Recognizing when you’re being stubborn with someone is difficult for you. But recognizing when you’re pointing that indignance toward yourself is nearly impossible. Even if a close loved one were to bring it up, you would likely brush it off as unwelcome advice. In doing so, you stand in your own way of progress.

While anxiety doesn’t always equate to intuition, it’s worth considering your inner voice. This subconscious signal clues us into ideas that our conscious mind hasn’t even thought of yet. Unless, of course, you continue to ignore it like you are now.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Ironically, your fear of being alone might be causing you to be more lonely. Never wanting to rock the boat not only means denying your wants and needs. But it also means living in a pseudo, escapist reality. In this reality, you downplay conflict and disregard red flags.

While you’ll end up with a bigger social circle this way, is it a more fulfilling one? Wanting to avoid negativity is a natural inclination. However, you’re only lying to yourself if you think you can actually live negativity-free.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Being so emotional, you are especially prone to bouts of melancholy. You struggle to process disappointment without self-defeating inner dialogue. The reality of life is that things fail all of the time. But when you’re down in the muck of it, you can’t see the forest through the trees.

Breaking out of this habit won’t happen overnight, nor will it take minimal effort. Quitting negative self-talk is like quitting cigarettes. It’s uncomfortable, and you’ll often want to turn to your vice in the recovery process. Hold firm; it’ll be worth it in the end.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Your warm charisma makes you attractive and easily likable. (But you already knew that, didn’t you, Leo?) What you might not always think about is when you fail to reciprocate the favor. Lovingly receiving affection isn’t the same as giving it. Despite your big heart, this is something you often overlook.

Don’t assume that people can read your intentions loud and clear. You’re more intimidating (and hard to decipher) than you realize. Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Communicate clearly, and don’t be afraid to dish more compliments than you get.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

The harder you work, the more you burn out, and the less work you can eventually handle. This irony is one of the toughest for you to swallow, but it’s unavoidable. Working at max productivity might seem like you’re moving forward. However, there’s a good chance the opposite is true.

Sure, slowing down in order to be more productive seems counterintuitive. But if your old method was really working so well, then why do you feel so run down? Taking a breather isn’t being lazy; it’s being pragmatic.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You work tirelessly to make sure your relationships are stable and satisfied. Yet, you struggle to put that same effort into your relationship with yourself. You might assume your external bonds can solidify your shaky ego. But unfortunately, you’re wrong. In fact, relying on others for your validation is a recipe for disaster.

The only one who will be there with you day-in, day-out, 24/7 is you. Maintaining a positive self-relationship isn’t just beneficial; it’s absolutely crucial. Internal validation will always be more valuable than external.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Challenge and conflict threaten to dismantle your robust self-defense mechanisms. You’ve built a fortified castle—complete with a moat—around your deepest, darkest shadow self. But when challenges or conflict arise, they threaten to scale the castle walls and bust down your emotional shields.

At the same time, you love and highly prioritize power, growth, and success. Eventually, you’ll have to make a decision. Is the potential for personal growth more valuable to you than protecting yourself against vulnerability?

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

While you can tolerate brief periods of rest, it doesn’t take long for the exploration bug to bite again. A recent opportunity or idea has lit a fire under you, and you’re chomping at the bit to move forward. But unless you want this to be a fleeting fancy, you’re going to have to be mindful about how you proceed.

Taking it slow is never easy for you—especially not right now, as fiery Mars and Aries are breathing down your neck. However, you’ll end up being more productive in the long run if you don’t rush this.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

“Live and let live” has never been an easy concept for you. You’re more of a “live and also help others live because you know what’s best” type of person. This causes you to take on undue responsibility and emotional burden. After all, if you don’t carry that weight, who will?

Well, the simple answer is no one—not if you don’t let them try. Sometimes your biggest responsibility is to know when to bow out. The stars are encouraging you to put your energy toward your life path, not everyone else’s. Stay focused.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

If nothing seems to go right, why not go left? Of everyone in the Zodiac, you’re the most likely to find a creative solution. So, what’s stopping you? Is it insecurity? Or is it boredom? You’ve always had a bad habit of dropping things you’re not immediately good at, Aquarius.

This habit considerably limits your perspective. And for a free spirit like you, that’s an unsavory fate indeed. Things might not seem breezy for a while, but sitting down and working out this problem will be worth it in the end.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Something about chaos inevitably attracts you, though you can’t readily explain why. Maybe it validates your chronic pessimism. Or, maybe it forces you to use your imagination. Either way, you tend to be most in your element when navigating choppy waters. As long as you feel in control, keep leaning into it.

The stars are aligned in your favor this week, Pisces. A potential solution will reveal itself to you toward the end of the week. Look to your close friends for inspiration and support. You’ll know it when you see it.

