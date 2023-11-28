Matthew Perry’s Stepdad, Keith Morrison, Breaks His Silence One Month After His Death

Matthew Perry died on October 28th. Here’s what his stepfather has to say exactly one month later

Matthew Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison, 76, has finally opened up following his death.

Exactly one month ago, the Friends alum was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his California residence. His death came as a shock to everyone close to him, especially the his former cast members from the iconic 90s sitcom.

Max

The Matthew Perry Foundation

The late actor’s family shared a message about the Matthew Perry Foundation on Giving Tuesday, which is a day set aside to celebrate the championing and partaking in philanthropic efforts.

“It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew’s legacy,” the statement read, per Entertainment Tonight. “The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.”

The foundation was established on November 3, shortly after Perry’s passing at the age of 54. The purpose of the organization is to provide assistance to individuals facing challenges with their own addictions.

PHOTO: GREGG DEGUIRE/FILMMAGIC

Morrison made the following statement on his social media account on Monday:

“This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday,” the Dateline host wrote on X. “Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

Morrison Thought Highly of His Stepson

Morrison tied the knot with Suzanne Perry, Matthew Perry’s mother, in 1981. He spoke warmly about his stepson during a 2020 interview with People magazine.

“He’s one of those people who always is the center of the room for a reason, and it was so as a kid. On the hockey team, I used to take him off to his hockey games on Saturday mornings. It was like Matthew and the hockey team. He was the one who scored all the goals. He was the guy. The same on the tennis court. He was extremely, extremely good on the tennis court and very intense. He’s an intense, talented, focused character,” Morrison shared. “He’s very bright. That was always the case as he was growing up.”

As for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom, Morrison stated that his stepson’s success didn’t come as a surprise.

“He was at a stage where [he was questioning] if this acting thing was going to work or not. Then suddenly, boy did it ever. A million things have sprung from that, but him being selected for a role like that does not surprise me one bit. It matched his particular sense of humor precisely, whether they wrote that for him knowing what he was like or whether he adapted it more for himself, probably a combination of the two. But that character is Matthew. Yeah, and it always has been him. He’s just a talented soul, a smart guy.”

Keith Morrison

Morrison added: “We love having him around.”

It was also Morrison who provided details for the “Fools Rush In” actor’s death certificate. On the official document, the Friends actor’s time of death is listed as 4:17 p.m., but the exact cause of death has yet to be revealed as coroners continue to run tests.

Perry was buried in the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills. The burial site is located across from where he filmed Friends from 1994-2004.

We will continue to keep the late actor’s family in our hearts.