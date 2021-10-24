Matthew Perry Shutting Friends Out Despite Fears Over Rough Recent Appearance?

Is Friends star Matthew Perry “living like a recluse”? According to one tabloid, Perry’s life is falling apart, and he’s refusing to accept help from former co-workers like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Gossip Cop has all the details to help uncover what’s really going on with Perry.

Is Matthew Perry Looking ‘Disheveled’ And ‘Out-Of-It’?

Per a recent report from Star, Matthew Perry is slowly unraveling, and it’s causing his close friends to grow more and more concerned. After the Friends reunion, the tabloid reveals that all the co-stars (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer) vowed to see each other more often. However, Perry has supposedly been refusing any attempt to help or support him.

“Everyone in the cast has reached out about getting together,” one insider says. Apparently, “Matthew just blows them off.” The magazine speculates Perry’s split from Molly Hurwitz is still fresh in his mind. “He’s in a world of pain and bitter too,” the same source continues. However, Perry is supposedly trying to convince his family and friends that he’s okay and can deal with things by himself. “He’s saying he can handle this and not to worry, but he clearly isn’t handling it — and they do worry,” the insider concludes.

Is Matthew Perry Really Falling Off The Deep End?

The main piece of evidence Star uses to convince readers Matthew Perry is spiraling is a recent picture of him getting coffee early Sunday morning. Does the actor look his finest? No, but who does when they’re grabbing a cup of coffee? As soon as the pictures were initially released by the New York Post, Perry’s fans quickly defended him.

“I don’t understand. Is he hurting someone? Seems like he’s just existing. He’s allowed to do that,” one fan noted. So there’s no real evidence that Matthew Perry’s friends should be concerned for him simply based on this one series of photos taken by the paparazzi (who frequently catch celebrities on their worst days).

Other Tales Of ‘Exhausted’ Celebrities

It seems Star enjoys finding not-so-flattering photos of celebrities to spin them into a completely different narrative. For example, the outlet once reported Ryan Seacrest looked “haggard” because of his insanely busy schedule.

Apparently, the outlet thought that Seacrest became comfortable with his pandemic lifestyle and wouldn’t return to Live With Kelly and Ryan. This story didn’t make much sense and didn’t contain a single piece of truth in it, as Gossip Cop previously noted.