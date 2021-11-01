Matthew Perry Scaring Friends With Worrying Appearance, Reclusive Behavior?

Are Matthew Perry‘s friends fearing for his mental health? One tabloid claims a recent sighting of Perry is sounding major health alarms. Let’s check in on the Friends actor.

Matthew Perry In ‘Sad Spiral’?

A recent edition of In Touch reports Matthew Perry “needs his friends now more than ever.” In September, Perry stepped out for a trip to Starbucks, but from the looks of it, Perry needed more than a caffeine fix. The tabloid says he looked “worse for wear” on his outing. And it’s even more concerning given the actor’s slurred speech during the HBO Friends reunion special last spring.

“Those close to Matthew are afraid that his demons have returned,” an insider dishes. The outlet notes that it’s no secret that Perry has struggled with addiction for years, and he’s had plenty of rehab stints to show for it. “He may be headed down a slippery slope to self-destruction,” quips the source. And since Perry split from fiancee Molly Hurwitz earlier this year, the future isn’t looking bright. “He’s become a bit of a recluse. Everyone is worried,” the tipster confides.

How Is Matthew Perry’s Health?

Just because a celebrity looks a bit low-energy during a coffee run, that doesn’t mean they’re in a “sad spiral.” First of all, Matthew Perry’s “slurred speech” wasn’t cause for concern.

Shortly after the special, a source told The Sun, “Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day. That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling. He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech.”

As for his recent breakup, Perry maintains that it was amicable. Shortly after they split, Perry told People, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” adding, “I wish Molly the best.” The very next month, Perry posted a nice photo of himself smiling on Instagram, captioned “Happy days…”

The paparazzi may have caught Perry on an off day, but that doesn’t mean he’s in poor health or headed for relapse. It’s obvious the tabloid just wanted to insult Perry and cast doubt on his sobriety instead of giving any meaningful updates on the actor.

The Tabloids On Matthew Perry

This narrative is unfortunately common in the tabloids. Given Perry’s rocky past, it seems these magazines are rooting for him to fail. Earlier this year, Woman’s Day reported Perry was “spiraling” after getting “dumped” by his fiancee. Then, Star claimed Perry was shutting his friends out despite their fears for his well-being. These publications rely on Perry’s misery to sell magazines, which makes them extremely unreliable.