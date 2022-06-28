Cruel Rumor Says Matthew Perry’s Appearance Apparently Has Friends Worried About Him

Matthew Perry has always been in sort of an odd position compared to the rest of the Friends cast, especially after sounding somewhat worrying in the show’s reunion special. Although Perry’s unusual speech was explained as a result of an emergency dental procedure, one outlet says that his latest appearance was supposedly troubling enough to draw an unlikely celebrity’s concern. Here’s what we know.

Matthew Perry ‘Not In A Great Place’?

According to the story from In Touch, Matthew Perry apparently isn’t doing well. The outlet reports that a recent public appearance by Perry revealed the star looking “a little rough and disheveled” before reminding readers about his experiences with addiction and the end of his engagement last year.

“Those close to him are worried that without a solid support system, his demons could return,” an anonymous source argues before dropping a bizarre bombshell—Lindsay Lohan is supposedly trying to make sure Perry stays healthy. “They go way back from their partying days in LA, so she knows exactly what he’s going through,” the insider claims. Lohan, they conclude, “has her life together now and she’s determined to help her old friend stay clean and sober.”

Is Matthew Perry Okay?

It may come as a small surprise to hear that there actually is a connection between Lindsay Lohan and Chandler Bing. For one, she was one of the early supporters at Perry’s 2016 play, The End of Longing, and they even appeared together at MTV Spring Break 2004. However, that’s about where the truths of this rumor end. Though the tabloid cruelly points to Perry’s past public struggles with addiction, it ignores his present.

In Touch based this story of a photo of Perry, admittedly dressed quite comfortably in gym shorts and a baggy shirt, out and about on May 30. The magazine seems to be the only one that’s been worried about the actor in the month since, which makes sense given his recent activity. Instead of scaring pals and having Lindsay Lohan host interventions, Perry’s been hard at work on his highly anticipated memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Just last week, he turned in his final draft.

The post is full of comments and likes, including one from Courteney Cox, and we couldn’t find anything from Lindsay Lohan or anyone worried. The worst thing Matthew Perry seems to have done recently is wear comfy clothes in between writing sessions, and if that’s the bar for concern, then In Touch should be panicked about nearly everyone else in the world.

Could There Be Any More History Here?

It’s also worth noting that In Touch basically rang the exact same alarm when Matthew Perry dared to step out for Starbucks in sweatpants last November. “Those close to Matthew are afraid that his demons have returned,” the anonymous source claimed back then, although they didn’t even think to mention Lindsay Lohan at that point. The National Enquirer, meanwhile, said Perry was scaring friends and becoming a hermit after his breakup all the way back in May 2021. Woman’s Day followed suit that July, arguing that Perry’s friends thought he was spiraling. These tabloids obviously have no idea how Matthew Perry is faring or even who his friends are, so there’s no reason to pay any attention to these stories.

