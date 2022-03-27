Matthew Perry Allegedly At War With Matt LeBlanc Over 2004 ‘Betrayal,’ Anonymous Source Says

Is Matthew Perry planning to tell all about his feud with Matt LeBlanc? One tabloid claims Perry is going to reveal the full story of LeBlanc’s “betrayal” in his new memoir. Let’s check in on the former TV roommates.

‘Trouble Brewing’ For Matt LeBlanc?

This week, OK! reports Matthew Perry won’t be holding his punches in his upcoming memoir. And one person that should watch their back is his old co-star and former friend Matt LeBlanc. “Matt is in for a rude awakening,” an insider dishes. LeBlanc was famously the only member of the Friends cast that got their own spin-off show once the landmark sitcom ended.

Sources say Perry felt “betrayed” by LeBlanc when he started production on Joey. “The full story of that betrayal hasn’t been told yet, and Matthew is not going to pull any punches,” the tipster reveals. “It’s been 18 years, but the Joey thing still stings Matthew and the other cast members because it was the only time one of them went behind everybody else’s back and tried to break up the act… Matthew didn’t bring it up on the reunion last year, but he’s ready to set the record straight and isn’t going to hold back.”

Are Matthew Perry And Matt LeBlanc Still Friends?

Despite many tabloids’ attempts to invent a feud between Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, that has just never been the case. While they may have drifted apart after leaving Friends, they always stayed in touch. Back in 2016, LeBlanc showed up to support Perry at his playwriting debut back in 2016.

And as we’ve pointed out before, LeBlanc’s most recent mention of Perry was positive when he was asked about his co-star by a reporter last year. “I saw him yesterday. I love that guy! I can not see him for five years and then get in a room together and still have that shorthand with each other,” LeBlanc said. And if there was any doubt, the world saw just how strong the whole Friends cast’s bond was during the HBO Max reunion last year. From what we can tell, there have never been any hard feelings about LeBlanc’s spinoff show.

More Feud Stories From The Tabloid

This isn’t the first time OK! has published a misleading story about a celebrity feud. Last year, the outlet claimed Gwen Stefani was feuding with country musicians. Then the magazine reported there were tensions growing behind the scenes of American Pickers. And more recently, the magazine alleged Drake was feuding with A$AP Rocky over his relationship with Rihanna. Given OK!’s past reporting on celebrity feuds, we definitely aren’t buying this story about Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

