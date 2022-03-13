Matt LeBlanc Allegedly ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Over 300 Pounds After Breakup; ‘Hit Rock Bottom,’ Anonymous Source Claims

Is Matt LeBlanc eating his feelings? One tabloid claims LeBlanc has “hit rock bottom.” Let’s check in on the Friends star.

Matt LeBlanc ‘Eating Heart Out’ After Breakup?

This week, the Globe reports Matt LeBlanc is a far cry from the heartthrob Joey Tribbiani that he played for over ten years. According to the tabloid, the actor has become “fat and miserable,” and his recent breakup is spelling trouble for his health. Sources say he isn’t getting any support from his old Friends co-stars. “Matt’s been something of a black sheep of the cast for years now, not quite on the same level as Matthew [Perry] but lame enough to have Jen and Courteney rolling their eyes and wanting nothing much to do with him,” an insider dishes.

“He’s a very downbeat and schlubby character and they just don’t want that type of guy at their dinner table.” And, according to the tabloid, his dwindling social life is starting to weigh on him. “He’s eating his feelings,” the tipster reveals, adding, “He’s not in a good place and the breakup is only making it worse. He’s not taking care of himself and is sinking into a very dark hole.” The tabloid admits that LeBlanc’s publicist has denied all of the claims in this story, but the insider trudges on. “[He’s] hit rock bottom,” the source concludes.

Matt LeBlanc Lonely, ‘Fat And Miserable’?

This ridiculous report is so offensive that it’s honestly hard to read. Matt LeBlanc is a human being that’s allowed to change and grow. We can’t expect all ’90s stars to freeze time, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with LeBlanc’s appearance. The tabloid’s fatphobia is glaringly obvious, but what’s even more disgusting is the magazine’s accusations about LeBlanc’s character.

From the original Friends cast, it looks like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow are the only ones that really still keep in touch — and there’s nothing wrong with that. People grow apart and go their separate ways, and it doesn’t mean that they don’t care about each other. We all saw during the HBO reunion special that the Friends cast still gets along just fine, so we have no idea where this story is coming from.

But context aside, there’s no need for debate here. The tabloid admits that LeBlanc’s publicist has dismissed the story, so we’re inclined to do the same. It’s a huge red flag when a publication takes the word of anonymous tipsters over someone genuinely close to LeBlanc. But, then again, it’s no surprise coming from the Globe.

More Body-Shaming From The Tabloid

Matt LeBlanc is far from the first celebrity to draw the ire of the Globe. Last summer, the outlet claimed Elton John was in danger of having a heart attack after gaining weight. Then the magazine reported Brendan Fraser’s friends were worried about his weight gain. And finally, the publication alleged Russell Crowe was desperately trying to lose 70 lbs to star in a Gladiator sequel. Those stories had about as much taste as this one.

