Suspicious Rumor Says Matt Lauer’s Apparently Running Out Of Money Thanks To New Girlfriend And Divorce

Is Matt Lauer going broke? One tabloid claims his divorce and lavish lifestyle have him burning through money. Let’s check in on the disgraced Today anchor.

Matt Lauer In ‘Serious Cash Crunch’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Matt Lauer is in a financial bind following his divorce from Annette Roque. And now that he’s dating publicist Shamin Abas, sources say what’s left of his money goes to keeping her happy. “Matt’s savings are dwindling and he’s trying to hold on to his most valuable assets even if it hurts,” an insider dishes. “But Shamin likes living the high life, and it’s getting in the way of his cost-cutting.”

But the upside is that his PR guru girlfriend may be able to help rehabilitate his public image. “It’s going to take a lot of schmoozing to get back in people’s good graces, but Matt’s sure he can do it with Shamin’s help,” the tipster whispers. “She’s got a lot of PR contacts, and that’s another reason why he’s desperate to hold on to her, even as she bleeds him dry.”

Matt Lauer Going Broke Amid Comeback?

Any time the tabloids claim a household name, disgraced or not, is going broke, you can almost bet that they aren’t. In Matt Lauer’s case, it’s true that his divorce was costly. But the truth is, $20 million divorce settlement or not, he’s still far from breaking the bank. According to one estimate for Lauer, the former anchor is still worth an estimated $80 million after his divorce.

Now, we don’t know what “expensive tastes” Abas has, but we would be amazed if they drain that much cash. Besides, as People recently reported, Abas doesn’t need Lauer’s money. “She is a dedicated businesswoman who loves to work. She is independent and has made a nice life for herself,” a source close to Abas told the outlet. So, no, looking at all of the facts, this tale doesn’t seem the least bit trustworthy.

More Cash-Strapped Celebrities

This isn’t the first time that the National Enquirer has falsely reported that a celebrity was struggling financially. Last year, the outlet reported Wendy Williams was going broke after losing her show. Then the magazine claimed Katie Holmes was in financial trouble and regretting divorcing Tom Cruise. And the publication’s favorite target for this story is possibly Angelina Jolie, who is constantly slammed by stories that she is going broke. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t really tuned into celebrities’ finances.

