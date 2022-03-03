Matt Damon’s Friends Allegedly Scared He’s Headed For A Divorce, Anonymous Source Said

Did Matt Damon get divorced? Twelve months ago, we looked into a story about the Talented Mr. Ripley star heading for a split from Luciana Barroso. Let’s check back in on them to see what was going on.

‘Matt & Luciana: Over?’

According to Star, Damon and Barroso had reached the end after 15 years together. The Good Will Hunting star was seen twice publicly without his wedding ring on. A source said Damon “opting to go ring-less in public is likely a sign of things to come.” Friends were also apparently concerned about Damon’s boozing, as well. An insider said, “Their marriage is a long way from perfect.”

We busted this story over a lack of evidence. The alcoholic part of this story came about because Damon was spotted holding a bag typically used to carry booze. There was no booze in the bag though, so it was false from the get-go. Since wedding rings don’t hold any mythical binding qualities, we debunked the story.

Are They Still Together?

Yup! Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are unsurprisingly still married one year later. The two attended the Super Bowl together. Damon was drinking some Stella Artois at the game right beside his wife, so she can’t be too bothered by that. His wedding ring was on as well. It’s amazing how this entire story can be debunked with just one photo.

Barroso and Damon are regularly spotted on lunch dates, so this story was never that believable to begin with. There’s a paradox with tabloids where the more private a couple is, the easier target they become. Damon and Barroso got quietly married in 2005, and neither have a splashy presence on social media. For some reason, this opens them up to articles of doubt, but they’re as stable as ever.

As Clueless As Ever

Star is obsessed with Damon’s drinking habits. In 2019, it claimed Damon and Ben Affleck were growing apart because of Affleck’s sobriety. The mere existence of The Last Duel extinguishes this rumor. It’s also targeted Damon’s marriage before too. Gossip Cop debunked its story about a marriage-saving trip to Australia.

The two did have a nice trip to Australia, but Damon was also there to prepare for Thor: Love and Thunder. It had nothing to do with some ailing marriage. Damon and Barroso are entering year 17 together, so all is well at home. You shouldn’t expect Star to accurately report anything about Matt Damon.

More Stories From Suggest

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Details Of Prenup In Latest Divorce Filing

Will, Jada Pinkett Smith Stun At SAG Amid $350 Million Divorce Rumors

Ben Affleck Allegedly Had To Warn Another Star To ‘Stay Away’ From Jennifer Lopez, Gossip Says

Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Threatened Tom Brady With $650M Divorce If He Didn’t Retire, Sketchy Source Claims