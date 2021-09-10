Matt Damon Caught Flirting With Another Woman On Malibu Beach?

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, seemingly have a happy and healthy marriage. But one year ago, a tabloid alleged that they were on shaky ground after Damon was caught flirting with another woman during a trip to the beach. Now, Gossip Cop takes a look back at the narrative to see what’s going on with Damon and Barroso.

Matt Damon Seen ‘Flirting Up A Storm’?

According to a report from Woman’s Day released 12 months ago, Damon was involved in a “beach flirt fest.” This claim came after Damon was seen throwing a football around with an unknown woman. The tabloid painted Damon as quite the player, as it remarked he was “flirting up a storm with a stunning mystery woman.” The outlet added even more intrigue to the story when it claimed the woman was “reportedly a bikini model.”

What’s more is that the outlet decided to drag fellow Good Will Hunting star Ben Affleck through the mud as well. The magazine quoted Affleck as telling Damon, “It’s OK to look at the menu…just don’t place an order.” So did Damon take Affleck’s advice and flirt with a bikini model?

What Happened With Damon And The ‘Bikini Model?’

After our first investigation, Gossip Cop called this story bogus, and we still do today. All that Woman’s Day had when it published this article were photographs of Damon with an unknown woman. The outlet didn’t have a single comment from any party involved. Additionally, the relationship struggles that the magazine said Damon and Barroso were having didn’t seem realistic. This narrative was another example of a tabloid taking something tiny and spinning it into drama.

Even though a year has passed since Damon’s alleged flirting, he still finds himself in a little bit of hot water with the media. About a month ago, Damon revealed in an interview that his daughter convinced him to stop using a derogatory slur. The actor recalls making a joke using the “f-slur for a homosexual” at the dinner table, which led his daughter to give him a “beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous.”

Although Damon has addressed and corrected his mistake, some people aren’t too quick to forgive him. The negative media coverage is even affecting Damon’s career, as some speculate people will boycott seeing his latest film, Stillwater, because of the story. Although the movie was released in late July and received pretty decent reviews, it remains to be seen how the upcoming future of Damon’s roles will be affected. Despite the professional stumble, his personal life seems to be just as low key as ever. He recently revealed that he and his wife even have matching tattoos, so the idea of him publicly flirting with another women looks even sillier.