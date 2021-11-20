Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Supposedly Refusing To Ever Work Together Again After ‘The Last Duel’ Flop, Unreliable Source Says

Are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck still friends and collaborators? One report says they’re refusing to ever work again because The Last Duel was not successful. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘The Magic is Gone!’

Per the National Enquirer, Affleck and Damon’s legendary bromance has come to an end. A source explains, “Matt and Ben both assumed The Last Duel would be a huge hit. But they were wrong and it’s safe to say they won’t be working together again anytime soon.” The film failed to live up to the heights of Good Will Hunting, so they’re never going to do a Good Will Hunting 2 together.

Are Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Still Friends?

This story acts like Damon and Affleck have a deep history of working together. It’s true that they kicked off their careers together with Good Will Hunting, but they diverged almost instantly. Damon went on to do films like The Talented Mr. Ripley and Saving Private Ryan, while Affleck starred in Chasing Amy and Gigli. Aside from popping up Kevin Smith movies like Dogma and Jersey Girl, you’d be hard-pressed to find them on screen together.

The situation is even starker when you look at their writing credits. Damon and Affleck didn’t write anything together between Good Will Hunting and The Last Duel. The tabloid says you can’t expect them “to be working together anytime soon,” but it took them 24 years between scripts. Not working together is far more normal than collaborations.

This whole story exists only to kick Damon and Affleck over The Last Duel busting at the box office. Nearly every single movie that’s not from Marvel is struggling at the moment. Their film could still wind up winning some Academy Awards in 2022, so the situation is not as dire as the Enquirer makes it out to be. Affleck and Damon are still best friends and don’t need to work together to remain close.

Other Tall Tales

This isn’t the first time this tabloid has promoted a fractured friendship between Damon and Affleck. In 2018, it was reported that Damon had cut Affleck out of his life in favor of Chris Hemsworth. Considering the Last Duel exists, that was obviously made up. It also claimed Affleck would be cross-dressing in a Damon flick, but that never came to pass either.

Recently, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Affleck fighting with Jennifer Lopez because of her workout regiment. Affleck won Sexiest Man Alive, so he understands how to work out. This tabloid clearly has no real insight into Damon and Affleck’s personal lives, nor did it do basic research on their collaboration history.