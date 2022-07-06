Dubious Insider Says Matt Damon Supposedly Banned From Being Best Man At Ben Affleck’s Wedding

Is Ben Affleck phasing Matt Damon out of his social circle? One tabloid claims Damon was specifically excluded from Affleck’s wedding party. Let’s check in on the Good Will Hunting co-stars.

Matt Damon ‘Banned’ From Affleck’s Wedding?

This week, New Idea reports Ben Affleck has sidelined his childhood pal, Matt Damon, in his and Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming nuptials. “Matt will be invited to the wedding, but just as a guest,” an insider confides. Instead, Affleck is giving his coveted best-man slot to his brother, Casey Affleck. But sources say the choice isn’t reflective of Ben and Damon’s friendship. Apparently, Damon is just too famous to stand beside Ben as he says “I do.”

RELATED: Dubious Insider Claims Suri Cruise Supposedly Gave Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Permission To Marry Her

“Matt has known Ben since they were teenagers. That’s the only reason he’s being invited,” the tipster explains. “But the guest list is not designed to be a who’s who of Hollywood.” Since this isn’t Lopez or Ben’s first rodeo, they were apparently hoping for a more low-key and intimate ceremony. So, they’re supposedly trying to avoid as much Hollywood pomp as possible. “They might be one of the most famous couples in the world with superstar friends, but at the end of the day, it’s family that matters most to Jen and Ben,” the source concludes.

Ben Affleck Chooses Casey To Be His Best Man?

This report is just ridiculous considering we haven’t gotten any credible updates on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding since they announced their engagement months ago. In fact, we don’t know if Affleck and Lopez have even started the planning process at all yet. Most recent updates on the couple show that they have their hands full with work, family, and their continued house-hunting efforts.

As for Affleck’s friendship with Matt Damon, it looks like the pair are closer than ever. They recently teamed up for the film The Last Duel, and they’ve been filming a new untitled Nike movie for Amazon Studios. And according to a report from Deadline, the actors are even in talks to co-found their own production company.

But even so, we don’t see why anyone would automatically assume the best man role would go to Damon. Looking at both Damon and Affleck’s previous weddings, neither of them even had a best man. In fact, they didn’t even attend each other’s weddings. In 2005, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in a private beach front ceremony with only two guests—and that’s counting the officiant. And later that year, Damon married Luciana Barroso in a City Hall ceremony.

So, if Affleck and Lopez were really trying to keep things small, we doubt anyone’s feelings would be hurt—especially not Damon’s. But we should reiterate: This report is completely unfounded. Until we receive any credible updates on the couple’s wedding plans, speculative stories like these should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck

We’ve learned not to trust New Idea anywhere Ben Affleck is concerned. A year ago, the outlet claimed Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez on their trip to Montana. Then the magazine reported Affleck was fighting with Jennifer Garner over an extravagant purchase. And just a couple of months ago, the publication alleged Lopez was furious with Affleck after they were spotted on a “tense” outing. Obviously, New Idea isn’t really close to Affleck at all.

More Stories From Suggest