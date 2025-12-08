Marvel Star Reflects on ‘Very Complicated’ Relationship With Disgraced Film Producer Harvey Weinstein

Years after the downfall of convicted sexual offender Harvey Weinstein, Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on her part in the disgraced film producer’s demise.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paltrow spoke out about her involvement in the 2017 New York Times expose, in which she revealed the abuse she endured at the hands of Weinstein.

“I was very reluctant to speak to a journalist,” she recalled. “And throughout the investigation, I didn’t know if I’d go on the record.”

The Marvel star further stated that through her conversations with The New York Times’ Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, she realized it was time to come forward about her experience with Harvey Weinstein.

“I started to understand the depth, breadth and darkness of what had actually transpired, which I did not know,” she explained. “And once I did, I thought, ‘I have no choice here, I have to say something,’ because I knew that me co-signing that would be a big deal.”

Paltrow then stated that she was “so glad” she spoke out, admitting it was “really scary” without the current precautions on sets.

In her 2017 statement, the Marvel star spoke against Harvey Weinstein, claiming the once-famed film producer had put his hands on her during a meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel. He then suggested they go to a bedroom for massages.

She said her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, confronted Harvey Weinstein about the incident, telling him never to touch her again.

Weinstein has since admitted he “definitely made a pass” at Paltrow, claiming it was a one-time situation and it was an “almost harmless” gesture.

The Marvel Star Discussed ‘Repercussions’ She’s Had For Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein

While continuing to discuss Harvey Weinstein, the Marvel star revealed if she had experienced any “repercussions” for speaking out against the disgraced film producer.

“I don’t think so, no. I was just so angry when I learned everything,” she said. “And I’m an Enneagram 1 [on the personality test], so when I perceive injustice, I go scorched-earth, and I will die on that sword.”

Paltrow made nearly a dozen films with Weinstein over the years. One of the films, Shakespeare in Love, earned her an Oscar.

She said she has a “very complicated” relationship with Weinstein.

“But it was also a great working relationship. We made incredible films together. We sort of got over that weird thing,” the actress said, referring to Weinstein’s hotel incident. “And I was like, ‘OK, that’s behind us.'”

She further added, “Harvey and I had lots of other fights about lots of other things, but I had this incredible creative run with him and his company. And so it’s complicated because I’m so proud of the work that we did, and it’s wild because he was so gifted at finding talent and understanding and nurturing it.”

Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence for his 2022 rape conviction in California.