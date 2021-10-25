Mark Harmon Was ‘Moody Monster’ On Set Of ‘NCIS’ Before Stepping Down?

Mark Harmon’s weekly tenure on NCIS has come to an end. Is he only leaving the show because he couldn’t handle the schedule anymore? Was he bringing everyone down with his grumpy attitude? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Moody Mark’ Makes Exit

According to the Globe, Harmon is leaving NCIS forever because he couldn’t take the wear and tear anymore. The 70-year-old actor has become a “moody monster,” an insider says. A recent episode of the series saw Harmon’s character leave the crew to spend time in Alaska.

In real life, Harmon plans to spend time in Montana with his wife. “The daily grind was wearing him out and turning him into a sourpuss,” an insider reveals. Harmon’s duties as star and executive producer had grown too hard to bear. He just wants to tinker around the house, and tend to his horses.

“He’s tired and wants to enjoy doing what he wants to do,” a source says. “He and Pam have been talking about taking a trip to Hawaii for the longest time and now they can.” CBS did not want Harmon to go, but his mind is made up. After 18 years as the face of the show, a source concludes “he’ll still be missed.”

What’s Next For Mark Harmon?

Parts of this story are true, but only because it’s common sense. It’s normal to get tired of any job after 18 years, and Harmon is in his 70s now. NCIS made him a very rich man, so it’s totally expected that he’d feel the desire to step away. That doesn’t guarantee that he’s become brittle and bitter, especially since he handled the last few seasons just fine.

After Agent Gibbs split for Alaska, NCIS showrunner and producer Steve Binder opened up about Harmon. He praised the show’s star, and said, “Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show.” He critically and cryptically added, “Regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

The President of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl made similar remarks: “Mark’s always been part of the show, Mark’s always going to be part of the show… In terms of his on-air appearances, we’re just going to have to see how it plays out going forward.” It sounds more like Harmon’s gone from full time to part time, but he’s hardly retiring to Montana as this story states.

Other ‘NCIS’ Rumors

The Globe has proven time and again that it can’t be trusted for accurate Harmon coverage. It promised he would quit in 2019, but that was completely off. It then called him a cheapskate for no apparent reason. He’s also apparently a thin-skinned taskmaster who canceled NCIS: New Orleans over a feud with Scott Bakula. Harmon has no beef with Bakula, so that story was easily debunked.

The retirement tropes, bad reputation, and lack of evidence make this story impossible to trust. Harmon’s earned the right to walk away on his terms, but there’s no sign that he’s gone for good.