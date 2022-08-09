Show Gossip Says Mark Harmon Supposedly Pushing For ‘NCIS’ Return In Season 20

Is Mark Harmon trying to return to his role on NCIS? According to one tabloid, retirement doesn’t suit the TV detective. Here’s the latest gossip about the long-running crime series.

Mark Harmon Suffering From ‘Retirement Blues’?

The latest edition of the Globe reports Mark Harmon is bored of retirement already, and he wants to return to his beloved role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS. ‘Mark has to work hard to find things to do at home,” an insider confides, revealing that producers would love for him to return. “He’s been talking to friends that it might be a good idea, and they’re pumped Mark is thinking about it.”

Tipsters dish that Harmon is even working on wooing Pauley Perrette who played fan-favorite Abby Sciuto back to the show. “Mark feels bad about how it went down,” the snitch spills. “The only problem is bosses are less keen on Pauley. She did leave on a bad note.”

Mark Harmon Plotting Return To ‘NCIS’?

There are a few points that we need to address here. First of all, it’s totally possible that Harmon may return to the show in some capacity. When he left the show last year, producers insisted that the door was always open for him to return, even saying “never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.” So, if Harmon was missing work, he could always return to the show for a short spell and bow out once more. It wouldn’t require him to come out of retirement entirely to appear on the show.

But when the magazine brought Pauley Perrette into the story, we knew it was a bust. Perrette left the show in 2018 after allegedly feuding with Harmon for years. Tensions between Harmon and Perrette grew back in 2016 after his dog bit a crew member. The worker needed 15 stitches to mend the wound. And yet, much to Perrette’s chagrin, Harmon reportedly continued to bring the dog to work.

Sources maintain that many members of the cast and crew felt uncomfortable, but Perrette is the one that confronted the NCIS top dog. While it’s unknown exactly how the confrontation went down, Perrette apparently refused to share a room with Harmon ever again. They filmed all of their scenes separately until Perrette ultimately left the show.

So, Harmon is likely the last person Perrette would want to see. And since she was outspoken about the events after leaving, producers would probably be wary of her return. We can never say never, but the chances of both Harmon and Perrette making a return to the main cast list seems far too unlikely for us to give them any credence.

More ‘NCIS’ Gossip From The Tabloid

The Globe has a reputation for publishing false stories about the NCIS star. Back in 2019, over two years before Harmon would actually depart, the magazine claimed Harmon was fed up with the show and ready to quit. Then the outlet reported Harmon was a notorious cheapskate. And more recently, the publication alleged Harmon had an attitude problem on set before retiring. So, we see no reason to take the tabloid’s latest tale seriously.

