Mark Harmon Has Major Fight With Wife Pam Dawber Over ‘NCIS’?

Are tensions growing between Mark Harmon and his wife, Pam Dawber? One tabloid claims the couple has hit a rough patch over NCIS. Let’s check in on the couple’s 35-year marriage.

Mark Harmon And Pam Dawber ‘Under Pressure’?

This week’s edition of Star reports Mark Harmon and his wife, Pam Dawber, don’t see eye to eye on the future of their careers. After nearly 18 years playing Special Agent Gibbs on NCIS, Harmon is ready to bow out. But the news didn’t sit right with Dawber, who recently did a stint guest-starring on the show. According to the tabloid, Dawber feels like she’s just getting started.

“Producers want Pam full-or part-time, and she’d love to do it,” an insider dishes. “Mark is adamant that this season be his last.” The 70-year-old actor plans to spend his golden years tucked away at his Santa Monica ranch and suspects the executive producers are using Dawber to get him to stick around. “The only way this will be resolved is if one backs down,” the source reveals. “They’re both stubborn!”

Mark Harmon And Pam Dawber ‘Clash Over Careers’?

After looking into the story, we found that the magazine left out some important context. Yes, Harmon has exited NCIS and will no longer be a main cast member. That being said, it doesn’t look like he’s saying goodbye to the show for good. In announcing Harmon’s departure, executive producer Steve Binder hinted that fans haven’t seen the last of Harmon.

“Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go,” Binder said. “So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.” Before the most recent season even started Harmon made it known that he intended to have a “limited” role in it. Harmon’s exit was clearly planned and came as no surprise to fans, so we doubt it caused any tension with Dawber.

The Tabloid On Mark Harmon

We wouldn’t trust anything Star says about Mark Harmon. Last year, the tabloid claimed Harmon wouldn’t be on the latest season because he was quitting Hollywood and moving to Montana. Then the outlet alleged Harmon was one of the “worst cheapskates in the business.” Clearly, Star isn’t reliable when it comes to Harmon.