Mariah Carey Supposedly Furious With Nick Cannon, Demanding He ‘Get A Vasectomy’ After Having More Kids, Dubious Reports Say

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon wed in 2008, had twins in 2011, and finalized their divorce in 2016. Since their split, Cannon’s stayed very busy by having a lot more children. Cannon insists his seven children with four women is all by design, and he’d love to have 10 to 12 someday. It’s not every day where a celebrity has to clarify that none of their kids are accidents.

Anway, the sheer number of Cannon’s offspring has turned the heads of tabloids and maybe even Carey herself. Is the singer really demanding that Cannon “get a vasectomy” for his own good? Here’s what some are saying.

Mariah Carey Disappointed With Cannon

Just last week New Idea revealed that Carey is horrified by Cannon’s voluminous progeny. His three most recent children were born within a week of each other. An insider says, “It’s just too much for Mariah… she’s disappointed in Nick — seven kids by four women and he’s only 40. It dilutes any time and energy he can spend with [their twins] Monroe and Moroccan.”

Orders Cannon To Stop Having Kids

According to Woman’s Day, Carey is chewing her ex out over having more kids. Carey “thought he was better than that,” a source says. “How is he going to juggle four families and a career?” Carey wants Cannon to “get a vasectomy so there are no more surprises in store for her and the kids” the insider adds. She doesn’t like seeing a man she once loved behave so irresponsibly.

Carey Calls Cannon ‘Irresponsible And Reckless’?

Meanwhile, OK! claims Mariah Carey’s not being subtle giving Nick Cannon some side-eye. A source says the singer “is beyond concerned that Nick’s little baby boom will affect his family time with their twins.” She thinks Cannon is dropping the ball on his kids and will become an absent father. “Mariah really wants and needs Nick to be an active presence in their kids’ lives,” the insider reiterates. Cannon thinks he has enough love to go around, but he only has so much time.

