How Mariah Carey Supposedly Reacted After Learning Of Nick Cannon’s Multiple Babies Last Year

How does Mariah Carey feel about Nick Cannon? Twelve months ago, a story made the rounds about Carey reacting strongly to news of Cannon’s multiple pregnancies. Since it’s been a year and Cannon hasn’t stopped, let’s look back on that story and see if there was anything to it.

Nick Cannon: Neglectful Father?

Per OK!, Carey didn’t like Cannon bearing multiple children with multiple women. At the time, the All That star had just welcomed his fourth baby in a year. A source said Carey was “beyond concerned that Nick’s little baby boom will affect his family time with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.”

“She thinks Nick is being irresponsible and reckless,” another source said. The Always Be My Baby singer needed Cannon to remain an active presence in their children’s lives. Cannon reportedly swore the new kids wouldn’t hamper his parenting, but he only has so much time in a day.

While we could not pretend to know how Carey felt about Cannon’s progeny, it was irresponsible of OK! to do that very thing. Carey didn’t say anything about Cannon’s kids. One thing we did know for sure was that Cannon was not being reckless. He said zero births were accidental, and he was taking responsibility for the outcome. While the volume of kids was high, Cannon didn’t seem particularly irresponsible.

It’s Been A Year, So What’s Changed?

Was OK! right to claim Mariah Carey resented Nick Cannon for his decision? No, absolutely not. Carey was asked about Cannon’s other kids last November and sounded utterly nonplussed. She told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t know about that…That’s a different interview for you.”

These words are very reminiscent of Carey’s infamous “I don’t know her” comment, so maybe she’s just saying nothing to avoid saying anything. Either way, that was her chance to go off and she didn’t. We know that Cannon misses her, recently saying, “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

No matter how you slice it, Carey never said what OK! said she did, so we were right to debunk its story. This was not the first time this tabloid missed the mark on Carey stories. In 2018, it claimed Carey was moving to Aspen. She vacations there regularly but never moved there full-time.

That same year, it promised Carey proposed to her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. They’re still together, but that engagement never happened. You cannot trust an OK! story about Carey. She doesn’t sound thrilled about Cannon’s many other kids, but she’s choosing to keep her feelings to herself.

