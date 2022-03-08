Mariah Carey Reportedly Furious With Nick Cannon Over Parenting Concerns And Multiple Babies, Anonymous Insider Says

Is Mariah Carey urging Nick Cannon to take a more active role in raising their children? One tabloid claims the pop star is struggling to explain Cannon’s wild behavior to their kids. Let’s check in on Cannon’s growing family.

Mariah Carey Tells Nick Cannon To ‘Step Up’?

The latest edition of Star reports Mariah Carey wasn’t happy to hear Nick Cannon has yet another baby on the way. Cannon is now expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi, making this his eighth child between five women. Cannon recently deemed monogamy “not healthy” on the “Language of Love” podcast, but sources say his ex-wife would have to disagree.

“Mariah read him the riot act,” an insider dishes. “She told him, ‘Is this the message you’re sending our children, that it isn’t healthy to fall in love and be faithful to one person?” The source adds that Cannon and Mariah’s 11-year-old twins know about their various half-siblings, but they’re still trying to get a grasp of the situation. “Mariah tells them their dad’s situation is not normal,” the tipster confides. “That different people live their lives in different ways. It’s a tricky situation!”

Carey Confronting Cannon?

While we can’t say one way or another if Mariah Carey approves of Nick Cannon’s behavior, we aren’t buying this tabloid’s story. First of all, no one truly close to the Carey-Cannon clan would spill their personal information to a tabloid — especially on matters as personal as their children.

But if we’re looking at testimonies from anonymous sources, it’s worth noting that an insider told Us Weekly that all was well between Cannon and Carey. “Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she’s just happy for him,” the tipster explained. “They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what.”

Of course, we can’t verify this source’s testimony. But it just goes to show that there’s no shortage of gossip surrounding Carey and Cannon’s co-parenting relationship. At the end of the day, we trust that both Carey and Cannon just want the best for their children. And since there’s isn’t any evidence to substantiate any rumors of tension, it’s safe to just dismiss this story altogether.

The Tabloids On Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon

This is far from the first tabloid to accuse Carey and Cannon of bickering over their kids. Last summer, Woman’s Day claimed Carey demanded Cannon to “get a vasectomy.” Then New Idea claimed Carey confronted Cannon about his womanizing ways, and expressed her worry about how his behavior was affecting their kids. Of course, neither story turned out to hold any genuine insights into the former couple, so we’re guessing this latest report is no different.

More Stories From Suggest

Tom Hanks’ Marriage Reportedly Strained Over Controversial Son Chet’s Behavior, Latest Gossip Says

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Allegedly Planning To Put Kanye West In A Conservatorship Over Pete Davidson Feud, Unverified Report Says

Blake Shelton Allegedly Furious With Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Over Reported Feud, Gossip Claims

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Trying To Reconnect With A Controversial Ex, Gossip Says