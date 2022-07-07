Dubious Insider Says Maria Shriver Apparently Has New Face After ‘Total Makeover’ From Plastic Surgeon

Did Maria Shriver get a plastic surgery makeover? One tabloid claims the former first lady of California underwent a laundry list of cosmetic operations. Let’s check in on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife.

Maria Shriver ‘Faces Up To A New Look’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Maria Shriver is sporting a new look. Sources say the niece of President John F. Kennedy sought help from a plastic surgeon for a total makeover. “People are whispering she’d had some cosmetic work done—including a facelift to give more exacting contour to her famously square jaw and lip injections for a more youthful pout,” an insider spills. “Whatever she did, it’s noticeable enough to turn heads whenever she steps out.”

The former journalist’s marriage to Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger went bottom-up in 2011 after she found out he had fathered a child with their housekeeper. And the article asserts that the recent finalization of their divorce inspired Shriver’s transformation. “She could’ve had a lower facelift with a neck lift. Before there was loose skin, now everything is tightened up. Her chin looks a little bit more defined, too,” a plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated Shriver speculates.

Has Maria Shriver Had Work Done?

Here’s the deal: It looks like Shriver may very well have paid a visit to a cosmetic surgeon. She looks absolutely amazing, and whatever she did took years off of her appearance while still looking totally natural. But we should remind readers that whatever work Shriver did or didn’t decide to undergo, it really isn’t any of our business.

The seasoned journalist and activist is far more than her looks. Her public image is built primarily around her work to raise mental health and Alzheimer’s awareness. After her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Shriver made it her mission to increase visibility of the disease. She produced a docuseries centered around the illness, organized countless events, and even co-founded a meal bar company with her son that has a special emphasis on brain health.

So, it’s clear from this alleged insider’s obsession with Shriver’s looks that they aren’t close to her at all.

More Surgery Speculation From The Tabloid

We’ve certainly seen this narrative from the National Enquirer before. Last year, the outlet reported Tom Cruise was unrecognizable after a string of cosmetic procedures. Then the magazine claimed Leah Remini received a “ton of cosmetic enhancements.” And finally, the publication alleged Denzel Washington’s face was “collapsing” after some botched cosmetic surgery. Obviously, the Enquirer shouldn’t be the end-all-be-all when it comes to celebrity cosmetic work.

