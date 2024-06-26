Man WWE Star 2 Cold Scorpio Stabbed Needed Staples & Stitches, Gruesome Photos Show

One of WWE’s coined phrases for fans is “Do not try this at home.” Well, apparently fans should keep that same energy in the streets as well. And one fan recently found that out the hard way.

A crazed man ran up on former wrestling star 2 Cold Scorpio. Trying to test his grappling skills. But the forming wrestling standout was none too interested in a fair fight. Instead, he whipped out a blade and began stabbing the man. TMZ says that the man is “lucky to be alive.”

Photos of the victim’s wounds are available online. Be warned, their quite graphic.

2 Cold Scorpio Attacker ‘Lucky to be Alive’

“The man who was viciously stabbed in an altercation with ex-wrestling star 2 Cold Scorpio is so lucky to be alive,” TMZ wrote.

“As we previously reported, the former WCW Tag Team Champion told cops he was working a security shift at a Love’s Travel Stop in Kanas City, Mo. … when an argument with a patron over a cigarette turned physical.”

The outlet notes that the former WCW star claims self-defense and his attacker suffered several injuries.

“The man suffered deep cuts to his head, chest, buttocks, legs, and abs in the fight … and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment,” TMZ added.

Ric Flair Details Beef With WWE’s Triple H

Ric Flair had long been a mentor and friend to WWE superstar Triple H. But things went sour when Triple H was named Chief Content Officer at WWE. He used Flair’s noted nickname “The Man,” and pinned it on Becky Lynch who was a rising WWE superstar at the time. But on a recent episode of his podcast, Flair revealed the two of them recently had a heart-to-heart.

“He mentioned he wanted to talk to me and we talked. And we just got real serious. I mean we both went through the same thing. I didn’t realize to what extent he’s gone through, I do now,” Flair said.

“I’m not gonna share obviously but he was in a bad place just like I was. When you get there you’ll realize, as only you can do if you’ve been there. That there’s so much more to it.

And it’s time to just look each other in the eye and talk about the issues and put them behind you and hope that we get to see each other tomorrow. He was like me. And it took him a long time to get over it.”