Man Waves Gun at CIA Headquarters, Large Police Response on Scene

CultureHuman Interest
By Samantha Whidden
March 19, 2025 | 12:16 p.m. CDT
Heavy police presence was reported at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia after a man was allegedly seen waving a gun outside the government agency’s building.

According to FOX5 DC, the suspect pulled out his weapon and pointed it at the CIA headquarters before starting to make threats. Fairfax County Police responded and confirmed they were assisting with a “barricade incident” at the agency’s building.

Other agencies that responded included a SWAT team and Arlington County Police. Fairfax County Police Bomb Squad was also on the scene. The CIA is reportedly leading the investigation into the situation.

No shots were fired, and no injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story…

