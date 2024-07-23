Man Throws Beer on Woman, Starts Huge Brawl at Dodgers/Red Sox Game

A scuffle ensued between fans during Sunday night’s Dodgers vs. Red Sox game. It occurred after a man allegedly poured his beer on a woman.

Footage from onlookers showcased two couples squaring off. It occurred in what is believed to be the lower bowl area of the stadium, along the third baseline.

Huge Brawl Breaks Out at Dodgers/Red Sox Baseball Game

Security attempted to de-escalate the situation before one woman seemed to pour something on the man she was arguing with. In response, the fan threw his entire beverage in her face, which sparked a brawl between several others in the stands.

The melee raged on for seconds, even catching the attention of Dodgers stars Teoscar Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were also captivated. Hernandez joked about the incident throwing punches himself.

The fight happened during the first inning of Sunday’s game, with security eventually breaking up the altercation. It is not clear if any arrests were made, or people were thrown out of the stadium.

Dodger Stadium is no stranger to fan altercations. Just this past April, two fans fought in the stadium’s parking lot. Another was escorted by four security guards.

SEC Championship Game Brawl Goes Viral

Fans are not the only ones who brawl during the games. Sometimes that emotion can spill out into the field of play as well.

A perfect example is when calamity broke out during the fourth quarter of the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship in March. The University of South Carolina Gamecocks were about to put the finishing touches on a statement win.

As the Gamecocks were on the way to their timeout huddle, Gamecocks forward Ashlynn Watkins got in the face of LSU point guard Flau’jae Johnson, and Johnson shoved her away. After seeing the shove, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso shoved Johnson even harder causing her to hit the ground with force.

A melee ensued as both benches cleared.

It is against the rules for players to leave the bench amid the altercation so LSU and South Carolina finished the last 2:08 of the game with just five players each. Cardoso was also ejected from the contest.