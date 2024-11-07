A driver was struck and killed while exiting his car to cross a highway in Rhode Island, where bystanders hurriedly gathered scattered cash.

Kevin Elliot McCourt halted his car on I-95 in Providence at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday. After crossing the southbound lanes, he was tragically struck by a Volkswagen SUV traveling northbound, per Rhode Island outlet WJAR.

The fatal accident occurred as civilians and police were caught on film chasing after dollar bills that were scattered across the highway.

A man has died after being hit by a car on a busy highway which police say he was crossing on foot, while cash was blowing around on the road. pic.twitter.com/h4L41P5G9s — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 7, 2024

However, authorities have yet to confirm whether McCourt was killed while attempting to seize the loose cash. Meanwhile, the source of the money remains unclear.

Locals React to a Man Struck and Killed While Crossing Highway Scrambling to Pick Up Loose Cash

Locals were astonished to witness money swirling around the bustling highway. However, they were not surprised that some folks risked their lives to grab it.

“I think that’s crazy, is there more money to be found?” Providence local Sara Walker told WJAR. “It’s totally not worth getting out of your car to grab cash.”

“The economy is tough right now, free cash,” admitted another local, Lauren Senechal Warwick. “I don’t blame anybody for picking it up, though.”

“It’s really sad to hear that someone got hit over all that,” local Samuel Rhee told the outlet.

“I hope whoever lost that money didn’t need it too much and it’s real sad for that guy’s family,” he noted.

Meanwhile, denizens of X (formerly Twitter) also reacted to the wild footage posted to the social media outlet.

“A reminder of how unpredictable life can be—stay safe out there, everyone,” one X user wrote. “Wow that’s mad,’ another user added.

The crash caused lane closures for over an hour, compounded by a separate incident on the southbound side near Exit 36 B, which also blocked lanes. By 7 a.m., traffic had resumed normal flow.

Authorities have stated that no criminal charges are currently pending against the driver of the SUV. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.