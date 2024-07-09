Man Sparks Outrage After Drinking Margarita From Woman’s Backside at Mexican Restaurant in Wild Video

A man at a local Mexican restaurant was caught on video drinking a margarita from a woman’s backside.

A Georgia man decided to buy a woman a drink at Rodeo Mexican Restaurant. Rather than pouring it into her mouth, however, he attempted to pour it into her butt using a funnel. Eventually, he gave up and opted to pour the drink on her instead.

The entire ordeal was — unfortunately — caught on video for all to see. In fact, the clip even showed some of the restaurant’s employees taking part.

Once another member of the restaurant staff saw what was happening, they shut it down quickly. Later, they released a statement on Facebook regarding the incident.

Mexican Restaurants Releases Statement After a Man Drinks Margarita From Woman’s Backside

In the statement, Rodeo Mexican Restaurant made it clear their staff does not condone the behavior. Additionally, it “does not reflect our values or mission to provide a family-friendly dining experience.”

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with the authorities,” the statement continued. “Any employees found to be involved will face appropriate action.”

In the comment section of the statement, however, many individuals pointed out some loopholes in this statement.

“Yeah I don’t think there’s no going back from this. Especially when you see employees in the video having a great time. And where do you think they got the funnel from?” one person wrote.

“We have had many family events there and spent a lot of money there. It is sad that our favorite waiter was the one in the video and seemed to be encouraging this behavior,” another customer commented. “We will never return.”