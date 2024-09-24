Man Shoots Wife in Chest at Elementary School Drop-off After ‘Domestic Dispute’

On Monday morning, a father in Kansas shot his wife during a domestic dispute at their children’s elementary school drop-off. The shocking incident sent the campus into a lockdown.

Authorities report that a man shot his wife outside a Wichita elementary school after the couple had used a Lyft to drop off their children on Monday morning. A responding deputy then shot and injured the suspect.

Law enforcement arrived around 9:15 a.m. in response to a shooting outside Cessna Elementary School, located at 2101 West 45th Street South. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter reported that after the couple’s children entered the school, witnesses claimed the husband shot his wife in the chest while she was in the street near their vehicle.

“She then ran toward the school for help. He chased her,” Sheriff Easter told KAKE News. “At the point that our deputy arrived, he had the gun pointing at her head.”

A Deputy Was Forced to Return Fire to the Man Who Shot His Wife at the Elementary School Drop-off

The deputy quickly took cover. Easter reported that when the suspect moved slightly away from his wife, the deputy fired two shots, hitting the husband. After a brief struggle, the deputy successfully apprehended the suspect.

No children were outside of the school during the harrowing incident.

The woman was urgently transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the suspect remained unresponsive en route.

“This is a [domestic violence]-related shooting that happened outside the school. There was no school shooting whatsoever,” Easter explained to the Wichita Eagle.

“Unfortunately, sometimes these things manifest around neighborhoods where there are schools […] I know for parents it can be scary. But the fact of the matter is law enforcement showed up within two minutes of the shooting coming out, and it never got into the school itself where the kids were in danger.”

The Identities and the Current Status of the Shooting Victim and Suspect are Unknown

All preschool classes were canceled for the day, and parents were allowed to collect their children.

After the shooting, police interviewed the Lyft driver who dropped off the man and woman, along with several witnesses.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of either the suspect or the victim at this time. Their current conditions are unknown.